New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. on one-year contract

Johnson Jr., 6-2, 213, was originally a second round draft pick (54th overall) of the Houston Texans in 2019 out of Kentucky. In three seasons with the Texans (2019-21) and the 2022 campaign with the Tennessee Titans, he has played in 56 regular season games with 19 starts, posting career totals of 168 tackles (122 solo), three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 15 special teams tackles. In two postseason contests with one start for Houston in 2019, he has posted three solo tackles and one coverage stop.