New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. on one-year contract

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. on a one-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Johnson Jr., 6-2, 213, was originally a second round draft pick (54th overall) of the Houston Texans in 2019 out of Kentucky. In three seasons with the Texans (2019-21) and the 2022 campaign with the Tennessee Titans, he has played in 56 regular season games with 19 starts, posting career totals of 168 tackles (122 solo), three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 15 special teams tackles. In two postseason contests with one start for Houston in 2019, he has posted three solo tackles and one coverage stop.
In 12 games for Tennessee in 2022, the Gary, Ind. native had nine tackles (seven solo) and two coverage stops. In his final season in Houston in 2021, Johnson Jr. had a career-high three interceptions.
In his college career, Johnson Jr. played two seasons at Kentucky (2017-18) where his career totals included 64 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two blocked kicks in 26 games.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Check out Lonnie in action with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans during his NFL career.