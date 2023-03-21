New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tackle Storm Norton on one-year contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent tackle Storm Norton. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Norton, 6-7, 317, originally entered the NFL signing with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Toledo. He has appeared in 36 games with 18 starts for the Minnesota Vikings (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020-22). In addition to his NFL experience, Norton started all five games at left tackle for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020.
In 2022, Norton played in 12 games for the Chargers, seeing action in five contests at right tackle and left tackle. In 2021, the Toledo, Ohio native appeared in all 17 games with 15 starts at right tackle for the NFL's fourth-ranked offense in net yards per game and fifth in points per game.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Storm Norton on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Check out Storm in action with the Los Angeles Chargers during his NFL career.