New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tackle Storm Norton on one-year contract

Mar 21, 2023 at 02:32 PM
The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent tackle Storm Norton. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-2023-Storm-Norton

Storm Norton

#- OT

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 306 lbs
  • College: Toledo

Norton, 6-7, 317, originally entered the NFL signing with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Toledo. He has appeared in 36 games with 18 starts for the Minnesota Vikings (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020-22). In addition to his NFL experience, Norton started all five games at left tackle for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020.

In 2022, Norton played in 12 games for the Chargers, seeing action in five contests at right tackle and left tackle. In 2021, the Toledo, Ohio native appeared in all 17 games with 15 starts at right tackle for the NFL's fourth-ranked offense in net yards per game and fifth in points per game.

Storm Norton joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Kyusung Gong/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Ashley Landis/AP Images
Larry French/AP Images
Kyusung Gong/AP Images
Michael Yanow/AP Images
Kyusung Gong/AP Images
Nick Wass/AP Images
Kyusung Gong/AP Images
Bart Young/AP Images
Kyusung Gong/AP Images
Bart Young/AP Images
David Zalubowski/AP Images
Kyusung Gong/AP Images
Kyusung Gong/AP Images
Bart Young/AP Images
Kyusung Gong/AP Images
Matt Patterson/AP Images
Jeff Bottari/AP Images
Matt Patterson/AP Images
Danny Karnik/AP Images
Ashley Landis/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Danny Karnik/AP Images
Derick Hingle/AP Images
