Halftime update: Houston Texans 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

With almost all of the New Orleans Saints starters sitting out Sunday's preseason finale against the Houston Texans in the Caesars Superdome it left room for one longtime star to shine: Jimmy Graham.
The 6-foot-7 tight end, in his second stint with the Saints, now as a 36-year-old elder statesman, grabbed a contested 25-yard pass down the right side to help set up his three-yard touchdown reception as the Saints entered halftime trailing the Houston Texans 10-7.
Graham, in his 13th season out of Miami, finished the half with three catches for 34 yards. It was Graham's first touchdown as a Saint since a four-yard touchdown from Drew Brees on Dec. 21, 2014 vs. Atlanta. All of the passes were from veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who started in place of Derek Carr, one of the many, many starters to get the night off. Winston, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, was 11 of 16 for 93 yards and one touchdown. He was replaced by Jake Haener after his touchdown pass to Graham.
Rookie running back Kendre Miller had eight carries for 14 yards and three receptions for 10 yards.
Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach had a sack/forced fumble that the Texans recovered and first-round pick Bryan Bresee shared a sack with Niko Lalos, who earlier in the second quarter shared one with rookie Isaiah Foskey.
NOT IN UNIFORM: A large number of Saints players were not in uniform for Sunday's game including: Carr, left tackle Trevor Penning, guard James Hurst, center Erik McCoy, guard Cesar Ruiz, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, tackle Landon Young, receiver Tre'Quan Smith, tight end Taysom Hill, tight end Jesse James, tight end Juwan Johnson, tight end Foster Moreau, defensive end Cam Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis, linebacker Pete Werner, linebacker Zack Baun, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, receiver Chris Olave, receiver Michael Thomas cornerback Paulson Adebo, defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, defensive end Carl Granderson, running back Kirk Merritt, receiver Lynn Bowden, cornerback Bradley Roby, running back Jamaal Williams, running back Alvin Kamara safety Marcus Maye and safety Tyrann Mathieu.
