Halftime update: Houston Texans 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

With almost all of the New Orleans Saints starters sitting out Sunday's preseason finale against the Houston Texans in the Caesars Superdome it left room for one longtime star to shine: Jimmy Graham .

The 6-foot-7 tight end, in his second stint with the Saints, now as a 36-year-old elder statesman, grabbed a contested 25-yard pass down the right side to help set up his three-yard touchdown reception as the Saints entered halftime trailing the Houston Texans 10-7.

Graham, in his 13th season out of Miami, finished the half with three catches for 34 yards. It was Graham's first touchdown as a Saint since a four-yard touchdown from Drew Brees on Dec. 21, 2014 vs. Atlanta. All of the passes were from veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who started in place of Derek Carr, one of the many, many starters to get the night off. Winston, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, was 11 of 16 for 93 yards and one touchdown. He was replaced by Jake Haener after his touchdown pass to Graham.