New Orleans Saints have changed significantly since season opener against Tampa Bay

A snapshot from the season opener barely would resemble the photo that will be presented Sunday.

When the New Orleans Saints (10-2) and Tampa Bay (5-7) play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., neither team will be like the one that opened the regular season in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sept. 9, a 48-40 victory by the Buccaneers.

The Saints rocketed and became the hottest team in the league, winners of 10 straight before a loss to Dallas on Nov. 29, with major additions on offense (running back Mark Ingram’s return from suspension) and defense (the trade for cornerback Eli Apple). And defensively, after allowing that 48 in the opener, New Orleans has allowed a total of 51 points in the last four games.

The Bucs won their first two, against the defending NFC South Division champ (New Orleans) and the defending Super Bowl champ (Philadelphia), before posting three- and four-game losing streaks, firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith, and changing the starting quarterback three times – from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Jameis Winston, back to Fitzpatrick, and now back to Winston.

The three months between games seems more like three years.

“It feels like it’s been a long ago,” Saints Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. “Obviously, a lot’s taken place since then. We’ll be seeing a different quarterback in this game. I think there are some similarities relative to what the teams do scheme-wise, and yet, through the course of the season there’s been injury, new players playing at different positions for both sides. And a big enough gap to where you’re watching a lot of other tape, not just the tape of your past game.”

The tape shows that under interim defensive coordinator Mark Duffner, Tampa Bay hasn’t significantly altered its identity. The Bucs allow 29.6 points and 395.4 yards per game, but in the last two games – both wins – they’ve given up just 26 total points.

“We were talking about it last night,” Payton said. “If you’re charting, there’s some coverage things that appear to be different, more at a percentage or rate, not necessarily a whole new type of scheme. So the scheme hasn’t changed; I think that’s always hard to do in the middle of the season.

“Now, relative to down and distance and tendencies, when they’re calling certain fronts or coverages, some of that’s moved in a certain direction one way or another. But overall, you’re still seeing what, structurally at least, is that defense.”