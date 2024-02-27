5 Things to Know about Saints wide receivers coach Keith Williams

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have hired Keith Williams as the team's new wide receivers coach. Here are five things to know about the Saints coaching addition:
- Williams comes to New Orleans after spending the past three seasons on the offensive coaching staff of the Baltimore Ravens, serving as assistant wide receivers coach in 2023. In 2023, Williams worked with Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis to tutor a unit that contributed to Baltimore ranking fourth in the NFL in scoring and sixth in total offense. Zay Flowers, the club's first round pick, set rookie franchise marks in catches and receiving yards, adding six touchdowns.
- Prior to joining the Ravens in 2021, the Stockton, Calif., native came to the NFL having 18 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level, while also working as a personal wide receivers coach for a number of top NFL wideouts, including All-Pros Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.
- From 2021-22, Williams served as Baltimore's pass game specialist. In 2022, Williams helped guide receiver Devin Duvernay to career-bests in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while Demarcus Robinson also finished with a career-best 48 catches.
- Prior to his first professional experience as wide receivers coach of the AAF's San Antonio franchise in 2019, Williams mentored wide receivers for 18 years at the college level, including time with Nebraska and Tulane.
- Williams played wideout for San Diego State from 1991-93, while also competing on the Aztecs' track and field team, finishing with a bronze medal in the 100 meters at the Western Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.