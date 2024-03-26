New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen provides updates on Young, Jordan, Ramczyk

Jordan, who completed his 13th season and totaled his second-lowest sack total (two), was hindered by an ankle injury that required surgery.

"I don't think it's going to be anything that's going to keep him out of the spring," Allen said. "I do think when you have a guy like Cam who's getting a little older, how much do we do with him in the spring, how much do we do with him in training camp, I think those are all things that we've got to take into account when we're dealing with a more veteran player."

The same applies to Ramczyk, who has been on a maintenance program during training camp and game weeks for the past several seasons. But recovery from the left knee procedure hasn't occurred as rapidly as expected.

"I think it still remains to be seen," Allen said. "At the (NFL) Combine a few weeks ago, I was feeling a lot better about it. And yet, I don't know that I'm seeing as much progress as I was hoping to see at this point. But here's the cool thing – we've got plenty of time. I think we're just going to have to wait and see how that goes as we go through all of the offseason and as we get into the training camp aspect."

Allen said the issue possibly could become a concern entering the season, but said Ramczyk and the team have time.