Gayle Benson promotes business development and tourism on her trip to Italy and Germany

Mrs. Gayle Benson is currently on a 10-day trip to Rome and Germany, where she recently met with members of the Papal Foundation among other business and tourism groups in Rome sharing her vision for investment in New Orleans and the renovation of the iconic St. Louis Cathedral. During her visit, she had a personal audience with Pope Francis, presenting him with a Saints jersey. While in Rome, she also met with Italian leaders in economic development and tourism, promoting business development in Louisiana and New Orleans.

Currently, she is attending Mercedes-Benz global meetings in Stuttgart. And just today, she spent time meeting with the German head of Foreign Trade, Gunther Schmid, as well as the lead staff at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labour and Tourism.