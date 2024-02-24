5 Things to Know about Saints running backs coach Derrick Foster

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have hired Derrick Foster as the team's new Running Backs coach. Here are five things to know about the Saints coaching addition:
- Foster spent the last 3 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers working with running back Austin Ekeler. Under the direction of Foster, Ekeler totaled 44 regular-season scrimmage touchdowns, ranking first in the NFL over that span and leading the league in his first two seasons. Ekeler's 228 receptions for 1,805 yards with 14 touchdowns led NFL running backs in catches and receiving yardage over the three-season span under Foster's tutelage, while tying for first in touchdown grabs.
- Prior to joining the Chargers, Foster spent three seasons at the University of Iowa (2018-20), including the 2020 campaign as running backs coach/offensive recruiting coordinator.
- Prior to his three-year stint in Iowa City, Foster served two seasons as the run game coordinator/running backs coach at Samford University (2016-17) and three years at Northwestern State University (2013-15).
- The Goshen Alabama native entered the coaching ranks in 2011 as an offensive assistant at Valdosta State University, before helping to guide the running backs group at the University of Tennessee in 2012.
- Foster played running back and wide receiver at Southwest Baptist (Mo.) University, where he started 41-of-44 career games at wideout and finished his career with 2,062 all-purpose yards.
