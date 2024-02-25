 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

5 Things to Know about Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko

Janocko joins the Saints for his 12th year in the NFL

Feb 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have hired Andrew Janocko as the team's new Quarterbacks coach. Here are five things to know about the Saints coaching addition:

Andrew Janocko

Quarterbacks

  1. Over the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, Janocko was instrumental in the development of Bears signal-caller Justin Fields, who completed 419-of-688 (60.9%) passes for 4,804 yards with 33 touchdown passes, while carrying 284 times for 1,800 yards (6.3 avg.) with 12 touchdowns in 28 starts.
  2. Prior to his time in Chicago, Janocko spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, coaching with the offensive line and serving as wide receivers coach and quarterbacks coach.
  3. In 2021, Janocko helped veteran QB Kirk Cousins throw for 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 103.1 passer rating, as he was named to his third Pro Bowl. Cousins' passer rating ranked fourth-best in the NFL and he was one of only two quarterbacks in 2021 to throw for over 30 touchdowns with fewer than ten interceptions.
  4. Janocko began his coaching career in 2011 as a graduate assistant at Rutgers. He entered the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before working as quarterbacks coach at Mercyhurst University in 2014.
  5. As a player, Janocko was a three-year letterwinner as a backup quarterback and holder on special teams at Pittsburgh from 2007-10. The Clearfield, Pa. native was selected to the Big East All-Academic Team three times and graduated in 2010 with a degree in history and a minor in political science.

Photos: Derek Carr | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
