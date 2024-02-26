5 Things to Know about Saints quarterbacks coach DeNarius McGhee

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have hired DeNarius McGhee as the team's new Assistant Wide Receivers coach. Here are five things to know about the Saints coaching addition:
- McGhee comes to New Orleans as a ten-year coaching veteran. He arrives after serving as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans from 2020-23.
- McGhee was part of a Texans coaching staff in 2023 that helped Houston improve from a 3-13-1 record in 2022 to winning the AFC South division title and capturing an AFC Wild Card Playoff victory over Cleveland. Houston finished the regular season with the fewest giveaways in the NFL (14), and its passing attack ranked second in the NFL in pass plays over 25 yards (41).
- McGhee came to Houston after three seasons on staff at his alma mater, Montana State. He coached quarterbacks in 2017 and running backs from 2018-19, capped off by an 11-win campaign in 2019 that marked the Bobcats' first season with double-digit wins since McGhee quarterbacked the team in 2012.
- A four-year starting quarterback at Montana State who was recently selected to the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, The Euless, Texas native stands as the school's all-time winningest quarterback, holds program records in career passing yards (11,203) and touchdowns (79) and remains the only player in program history to win Big Sky Conference MVP twice (2010 and 2012).
- McGhee graduated with a bachelor's degree in business management and marketing.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.