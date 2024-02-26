 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know about Saints quarterbacks coach DeNarius McGhee

McGhee joins Saints following a playoff campaign last season with the Houston Texans

Feb 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
DeNarius-McGhee-5-Things
Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have hired DeNarius McGhee as the team's new Assistant Wide Receivers coach. Here are five things to know about the Saints coaching addition:

Headshot-Coach-DeNarius-McGhee-2024

DeNarius McGhee

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach

  1. McGhee comes to New Orleans as a ten-year coaching veteran. He arrives after serving as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans from 2020-23.
  2. McGhee was part of a Texans coaching staff in 2023 that helped Houston improve from a 3-13-1 record in 2022 to winning the AFC South division title and capturing an AFC Wild Card Playoff victory over Cleveland. Houston finished the regular season with the fewest giveaways in the NFL (14), and its passing attack ranked second in the NFL in pass plays over 25 yards (41). 
  3. McGhee came to Houston after three seasons on staff at his alma mater, Montana State. He coached quarterbacks in 2017 and running backs from 2018-19, capped off by an 11-win campaign in 2019 that marked the Bobcats' first season with double-digit wins since McGhee quarterbacked the team in 2012.
  4. A four-year starting quarterback at Montana State who was recently selected to the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, The Euless, Texas native stands as the school's all-time winningest quarterback, holds program records in career passing yards (11,203) and touchdowns (79) and remains the only player in program history to win Big Sky Conference MVP twice (2010 and 2012).
  5. McGhee graduated with a bachelor's degree in business management and marketing.

Related Links

Photos: Chris Olave | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know about Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko

Janocko joins the Saints for his 12th year in the NFL
news

5 Things to Know about Saints running backs coach Derrick Foster

Foster joins Saints after three-year stint with Chargers.
news

5 Things to Know about Saints senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison

Dennison joins Saints as next stop in 28th year of NFL coaching
news

5 Things to Know about Saints offensive line coach John Benton

Benton joins staff after NFC Championship season with 49ers, joining Kubiak
news

Saints announce six offensive coaching hires

Six assistants will join New Orleans coaching staff
news

5 Things to Know about Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak

Kubiak joins staff after NFC Championship season with 49ers
news

Klint Kubiak named offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints

news

Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
news

New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday

Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
news

Assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano named National Team special teams coordinator for Senior Bowl

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 3 at noon 
news

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis prepared to sprinkle discomfort into 2024 season

'I think maybe we've gotten a little too comfortable over the last few years, and so I want to make it uncomfortable'
Advertising