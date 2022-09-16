New Orleans Saints defense looks to extend streak of success against Tampa Bay and quarterback Tom Brady

The New Orleans Saints defense doesn't entertain a notion that it cracked the code.

But results don't lie, and what they say is that in the last two regular seasons, no NFL defense has been more effective against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, regarded as the best ever to play his position.

In the four regular-season matchups since Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020, New Orleans is 4-0 against Tampa Bay and Brady and his offense have been held in check. In total, he has completed 99 of 162 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Two interceptions have been returned for touchdowns, and the Saints have 13 sacks.

New Orleans (1-0) will attempt to continue its trend of success on Sunday in its home opener against Tampa Bay in the Caesars Superdome.

"You need a lot," linebacker Demario Davis said. "You need your D-line to have a good day, you need your DBs to have a good day, you need your 'backers to have a good day and you need a little luck. He's the best. He's been doing it a long time for a reason.

"We trust our coaches' gameplan. Whatever they give us, whatever they come in with, we know that that's what they feel like is going to give us the best shot. So every week they come in, whether we're doing some of the same things, whether we're changing it up, whatever it is that they call that's what we go out and execute."