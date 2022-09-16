Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

Sep 16, 2022 at 09:55 AM
New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/NFL LCC
New Orleans Saints fans check out open practice at 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 21 at the Caesars Superdome.

On Friday, September 16, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be honored at his high school alma mater, Lutcher High School, by having his jersey retired in a pregame on-field ceremony.

In an on-field ceremony from 6:30-7 p.m., Landry, a native of nearby Convent, will have his #80 jersey retired, prior to Lutcher playing Helen Cox High School. With fans wearing a special t-shirt and the Bulldog football team wearing special helmet decals commemorating his personal achievements on and off the field, Landry will be recognized with this honor, based on a standout high school career, where he was ranked as one of the top receivers in the nation as a senior after registering 113 receptions for 1,874 yards and 24 touchdowns his final three seasons in high school, followed by a star-studded three seasons at Louisiana State University and a nine-year NFL career as one of the league's most dynamic wideouts. After Landry gives a speech at the ceremony to talk about his love and gratitude for this honor and his high school, Landry will present a $10,000 donation to the school's football program and will give a pregame pep talk to the team.

Landry has always shown an affinity for his community through several programs. Most prominent is his "Jarvis Landry's Hometown GiveBack" for youth from Lutcher that includes a football camp and backpack/school supplies giveaway to students, held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in 2022 after his signing with New Orleans. At the event, he also awards a scholarship, with several essentials to start college for a selected, deserving graduating high school senior. These activities continue to build up following the formation of his "Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation." in 2020, a nonprofit organization dedicated the positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions. The foundation's mission is to empower, engage and excite those communities through a variety of life-changing programs, special events and charitable initiatives held throughout the year.

Photos: Jarvis Landry hosts sixth annual GiveBack event

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry hosted nearly 100 kids from his hometown of St. James Parish at his annual GiveBack event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 15, 2022.

