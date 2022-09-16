New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

In an on-field ceremony from 6:30-7 p.m., Landry, a native of nearby Convent, will have his #80 jersey retired, prior to Lutcher playing Helen Cox High School. With fans wearing a special t-shirt and the Bulldog football team wearing special helmet decals commemorating his personal achievements on and off the field, Landry will be recognized with this honor, based on a standout high school career, where he was ranked as one of the top receivers in the nation as a senior after registering 113 receptions for 1,874 yards and 24 touchdowns his final three seasons in high school, followed by a star-studded three seasons at Louisiana State University and a nine-year NFL career as one of the league's most dynamic wideouts. After Landry gives a speech at the ceremony to talk about his love and gratitude for this honor and his high school, Landry will present a $10,000 donation to the school's football program and will give a pregame pep talk to the team.