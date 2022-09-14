Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18, 2022

Sep 14, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

After a thrilling come-from-behind 27-26 season-opening victory at the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints (1-0) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) in a fight for an early edge in the NFC South race at the Caesars Superdome.

Sunday's important divisional victory in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach of the Black and Gold was the first time that New Orleans has captured four straight season openers. More importantly, the fourth quarter comeback from a 16-point deficit, the first in franchise history, gave them a a crucial division win heading into the Buccaneers matchup, who started their season on the right foot with a 19-3 win at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 39-21 regular season record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.650) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of eight games against. Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen will be the coach of record for New Orleans for the first time Sunday, but he handled former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton's duties in a 9-0 Sunday Night Football shutout at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19.

WATCH SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

National radio: Sports USA Radio

  • Announcers: Larry Kahn (play-by-play), and James White (color analyst)

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier, Todd Graffagnini, and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Buccaneers for 2022 NFL Week 2. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

