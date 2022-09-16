Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One player out, six questionable vs. Buccaneers

Sep 16, 2022 at 02:46 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DECameron JordanHipLPLPFP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPDNPDNPQuestionable
SMarcus MayeAnkleLPFPFP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
RBDwayne WashingtonHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
QBJameis WinstonBackLPLPLPQuestionable
TLandon YoungHipLPLPFP
RBMark IngramAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
CBAlontae TaylorHipLPLPLPQuestionable
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRMike EvansCalfLPDNPLPQuestionable
RBLeonard FournetteHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
WRBreshad PerrimanKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
TTristan WirfsAbdomenLPLPLPQuestionable
QBTom BradyRestDNPFPFP
WRRussell GageHamstringDNPLPLPQuestionable
WRChris GodwinHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJulio JonesKneeDNPDNPLPQuestionable
CBZyon McCollumHamstringDNPLPLPDoubtful
TDonovan SmithElbowDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
LBLavonte DavidRestDNP
DTAkiem HicksRestDNP

