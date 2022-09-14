Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 2 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: BUCCANEERS at SAINTS 2022 WEEK 2
After a thrilling come-from-behind 27-26 season-opening victory at the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints (1-0) host Tampa Bay (1-0) in a fight for an early edge in the NFC South race at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday's important divisional victory in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach of the Black and Gold was the first time that New Orleans has captured four straight season openers. More importantly, the fourth quarter comeback from a 16-point deficit, the first in franchise history, gave them a a crucial division win heading into the Buccaneers matchup, who started their season on the right foot with a 19-3 win at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
SAINTS vs. BUCCANEERS SERIES HISTORY
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 39-21 regular season record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.650) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of eight games against. Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen will be the coach of record for New Orleans for the first time Sunday, but he handled former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton's duties in a 9-0 Sunday Night Football shutout at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19.
In the 60 games of the series there has been:
- 2,098 points scored by New Orleans, 1,124 allowed.
- A seven-game regular season New Orleans winning streak from 2011-2014 and from 2018-present.
- An 18-9 record for the Saints in games played at the Superdome.
- 24 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 33 games decided by seven points or less.
- A 41-point win by New Orleans on December 16, 2012, the club's first shutout against the Buccaneers.
- Since both clubs joined the NFC South in 2002, New Orleans has swept the regular season series eight times, including 2019-21.
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 9, Buccaneers 0; December 19, 2021 @ Raymond James Stadium – Eyes didn't deceive. In a 9-0 win over Tampa Bay, the Saints' defense likely slotted in the best submission on a resume that has had several of them in the last few seasons, including three others against Tampa Bay in the previous three games.
New Orleans shut out what had been the league's leading scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and gave fits to QB Tom Brady. Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 214 yards, but committed two turnovers (and interception and lost fumble) and was sacked four times.
The Buccaneers were unsuccessful on 13 of 19 third down attempts, were stopped on their only fourth-down attempt and never reached the red zone.
The Saints, with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen serving as acting head coach due to the absence of Sean Payton (Covid-19 protocols), had seven quarterback hits and six passes defensed, and committed just one penalty on defense.
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.
SAINTS vs. BUCCANEERS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Record
|1-0
|1-0
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|27.0 (6)
|19.0 (26)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|26.0 (23t)
|3.0 (1)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|385.0 (11)
|347.0 (17)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|151.0 (9)
|152.0 (8)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|234.0 (14)
|195.0 (21)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|416.0 (26)
|244.0 (3)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|201.0 (27)
|71.0 (6)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|215.0 (14)
|173.0 (5)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|12.0 (7t)
|9.3 (12)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+1 (6t)
|even (15t)
|Penalties
|8
|5
|Penalty Yards
|99
|25
|Opp. Penalties
|8
|10
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|55
|73
SAINTS vs. BUCCANEERS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs. Buccaneers:
41 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Buccaneers' Largest Margin of Victory vs. Saints:
27 points, Buccaneers won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium.
Current Series Streak:
Saints won last seven regular season games 12/9/18-present).
Saints' Longest Win Streak vs. Buccaneers:
Seven games,11/16/11-11/28/14 and 12/9/18-present.
Buccaneers' Longest Win Streak vs. Saints:
Two games (Seven times), most recently 12/31/17-9/9/18.
Most Points by Saints in a Game vs. Buccaneers:
44 points, Saints won 44-34 on 12/6/87 at the Louisiana Superdome.
Most Points by Tampa Bay in a Game vs. Saints:
48 points (two times, Tampa Bay won 48-21 on 12/23/01 at Raymond James Stadium and Tampa Bay won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
88 points, Buccaneers won 48-40 on 9/9/18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs. Buccaneers:
Three points, Buccaneers won 10-3 on 12/4/05 at Tiger Stadium.
Fewest Points by Buccaneers in a Game vs. Saints:
0 points, Saints won 41-0 on 12/16/12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Saints won 9-0 on 12/19/21 at Raymond James Stadium.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
9 points, Saints won 9-0 on 12/19/21 at Raymond James Stadium.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. BUCCANEERS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans Defensive back P.J. Williams and quarterback Jameis Winston won two Atlantic Coast Conference championships and one national championship at Florida State University together from 2013-14. Winston was the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers in 2015, holding passing yardage and touchdown pass franchise records, completing 1,563 –of-2548 passes for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdown passes in 72 games with 70 starts.
Williams prepped at Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) HS.
Saints safety Marcus Maye, who played at Florida with Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask, played for Tampa Bay Head Coach Todd Bowles and run game coordinator/defensive line Kacy Rodgers with the New York Jets from 2017-18.
New Orleans DB Justin Evans was a second round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2017 and played for Tampa Bay his first four seasons.
Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Bowles and Rodgers also served on the same Miami coaching staff. Rizzi and Tampa Bay Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen served on the same Dolphins coaching staff from 2016-18.
Bowles tutored Saints linebacker Demario Davis when he served as head coach of the New York Jets in 2017 along with Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell and Rodgers.
Bowles served as defensive coordinator & secondary coach at Grambling State from 1998-99.
Bowles tutored New Orleans S Tyrann Mathieu in Arizona from 2013-14, when he was defensive coordinator.
Tampa Bay Specialists Coach Chris Boniol is an Alexandria native who played at Louisiana Tech and coached special teams at Louisiana College from 2015-16.
Saints VP/Player Engagement Fred McAfee played for Tampa Bay in 1999.
New Orleans Offensive Asst. D.J. WIlliams prepped at Tampa Catholic HS and his father, former Buccaneers QB Doug Williams is in the club's Ring of Honor.
Saints T/G James Hurst blocked for Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard at North Carolina.
Saints WR/RS Deonte Harty and Buccaneers long snapper Zach Triner were teammates at Assumption.
Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. is a St. Petersburg native who prepped at IMG Academy.
New Orleans WR Tre'Quan Smith played at the UCF.
Buccaneers practice squad QB Ryan Griffin played at Tulane.
Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette prepped at St. Augustine (New Orleans, La.) HS and was an All-American at LSU.
Tampa Bay LB Devin White is a Springhill native who prepped at North Webster HS and played at LSU.
Saints QB Andy Dalton and Bernard were teammates in Cincinnati.
Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman's father, Brett, was a second round pick of the Saints in 1988 out of the University of Miami and played in New Orleans from 1988-90. Hurst and Perriman were teammates in Baltimore from 2015-17.
Saints co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard and Buccaneers running backs coach Todd McNair served on the same USC staff.
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate had a 2015 stint on the Saints practice squad.