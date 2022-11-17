New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Rams offense that has had production drop from last season

"I have to give them credit, they have a really athletic offensive front and you don't really see that a lot in this league," said Street, who had three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and seven tackles in the five games. "Their ability to move side to side, change direction, pick up blitzes, pass on pass rusher games – and they play very smart."

Smart play is an element the Saints endeavor to incorporate defensively, too. With tight end Tyler Higbee (44 catches for 385 yards) and receiver Allen Robinson (29 catches, 292 yards and two touchdowns) as the new leading receivers, safety P.J. Williams said New Orleans has to be aware of how the Rams will approach without Kupp.

"Everybody knows he's a huge part of their offense," Williams said. "But we're sure they're going to put certain people in certain places to be able to do his job, so we've got to be on the lookout for that and see where they're placing people and what jobs they're doing, to be able to figure out how they're going to account for the things he does."

Still, Nielsen said, the primary focus is in-house.

"I think if you focus too much on them, you kind of lose a little bit of the focus on yourself," he said. "And so, it's really been this week about how we can attack them with the guys that we have in our package, and not just invent this new defense that we've never practiced before.