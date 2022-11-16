Saints vs. Rams Week 11 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. RAMS 2022 WEEK 11
The New Orleans Saints start a crucial two-game stretch against two of their most longstanding NFC West opponents, starting with an important matchup for both clubs, when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20 at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. central with the contest regionally televised on FOX.
SAINTS vs. RAMS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Rams have played 74 times in the regular season with Los Angeles holding a 42-33 edge, while the clubs have split two playoff contests. Former longtime foes in the NFC West, the Saints have played only the Atlanta Falcons (106) and the San Francisco 49ers (77) more often than the Rams.
In the 75 regular meetings of the series between the Saints and Rams there has been:
- 1,561 points scored by New Orleans, 1,712 allowed.
- A seven-game New Orleans winning streak from 1990-93.
- Two three-game New Orleans winning streaks in contests played at the Superdome from 1985-87 and 1990-92.
- 41 games decided by double-digits.
- Ten games decided by 21 or more points.
- 33 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 31-point win by New Orleans.
- A 31-point loss by New Orleans.
THE LAST MEETING
Los Angeles Rams 27, New Orleans Saints 9; September 15, 2019 @ Los Angeles Memorial Stadium – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was knocked out of the game against the Rams in the first quarter with an injury to his right hand, a setback the Saints couldn't recover from as they lost to their NFC rivals 27-9 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The Rams (2-0) put the game away in the second half with back-to-back touchdown drives, the first ending on a 4-yard Todd Gurley run and the second on a 2-yard scoring pass from Goff to former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks. The final score was set up by a 66-yard pass from Goff to Cooper Kupp, who broke several tackles before being tackled at the 1-yard line. Kupp had five catches for 120 yards to lead the Rams.
The Saints scored all of their points on Wil Lutz field goals of 34, 52 and 42 yards. FULL GAME RECAP
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints' 2019 week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams
SAINTS vs. RAMS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Rams
|Record
|3-7
|3-6
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.2 (11)
|16.4 (31)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|24.7 (28)
|22.2 (23)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|358.4 (6)
|282.7 (28)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|120.7 (12)
|68.1 (27)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|237.7 (7)
|214.6 (23)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|326.44 (11)
|310.8 (29)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|130.5 (19)
|96.1 (16)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|195.9 (9)
|214.7 (31)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.6 (19)
|19.9 (24)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|8.2 (15)
|7.9 (20)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-12 (32)
|-7 (30)
|Penalties
|72
|37
|Penalty Yards
|600
|337
|Opp. Penalties
|58
|48
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|496
|341
SAINTS vs. RAMS SERIES FAST FACTS
TEAM
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs. Rams:
31 (Saints 37, Rams 6, 10/3/93 at Anaheim Stadium)
Rams' Largest Margin of Victory vs. Saints:
31 (Rams 43, Saints 12, 11/28/99 at Trans World Dome)
Current Series Streak:
Rams 1 (9/15/19-present)
Saints' Longest Win Streak vs. Rams:
7 (12/9/90-10/3/93)
Rams' Longest Win Streak vs. Saints:
5, Two times (10/26/75-10/16/77 and 9/11/83-11/3/85)
Most Points by Saints vs. Rams:
49, Rams 21 (11/27/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
Most Points by Rams vs. Saints:
45, Saints 28 (12/5/71 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)
Most Points, Both Teams:
80 (Saints 45, Saints 35, 11/4/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
Fewest Points by Saints vs. Rams:
0, Rams 24 (9/22/74 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)
Fewest Points by Rams vs. Saints:
0, last Saints 6 (11/9/86 at Louisiana Superdome)
Fewest Points, Both Teams:
6, (Saints 6, Rams 0, 11/9/86 at Louisiana Superdome)
INDIVIDUAL
Most Rushing Yards (Saints):
Running back George Rogers, 162 yards on 29 carries (5.6 avg.) with one touchdown on 9/13/81 at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Saints):
Quarterback Drew Brees, 393 yards on 30-of-56 passing with one touchdown on 12/15/13 at Edward Jones Dome.
Most Receptions (Saints):
Wide receiver Michael Thomas, 12 receptions for 211 yards (17.6 avg.) with one touchdown on 11/4/18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (Saints):
Wide receiver Michael Thomas, 211 yards on 12 receptions (17.6 avg.) with one touchdown on 11/4/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Rushing Yards (Rams):
Running back Willie Ellison, 247 yards on 26 carries (9.5 avg.) with one touchdown on 12/5/71 at Los Angeles Coliseum.
Most Passing Yards (Rams):
Quarterback Jim Everett, 454 yards on 29-of-51 passing with one touchdown on 11/26/89 (OT) at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Receptions (Rams):
Wide receiver Flipper Anderson, 15 receptions for 336 yards (22.4 avg.) with one touchdown on 11/26/89 (OT) at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (Rams):
Wide receiver Flipper Anderson, 336 yards on 15 receptions (22.4 avg.) with one touchdown on 11/26/89 (OT) at Louisiana Superdome
Saints fans cheer on the team as they face the Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019
SAINTS vs. RAMS CONNECTIONS
Saints G/C Josh Andrews prepped at Colony (Ontario, Calif).
Saints Pass Rush Specialist Brian Young was a fifth round draft pick of the Rams in 2000 and played for them from 2000-03.
Rams Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Eric Henderson is a New Orleans native who prepped at Edna Karr HS and served as Saints DE Marcus Davenport's position coach at Texas San-Antonio in 2016.
Rams Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Olson served as Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen’s defensive coordinator with the Oakland Raiders from 2013-14.
Rams Offensive Assistant Jake Peetz served as as LSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021.
Saints Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard prepped at Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) HS, played at USC from 1998-2001 and then served as a graduate assistant for the Trojans from 2008-09.
Richard tutored Rams LB Bobby Wagner from 2015-17, when he was defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams Area Scout Billy Johnson also served a post-graduate year as Tulane's long-snapper and is the son of former Saints Defensive Line Coach Bill Johnson.
Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone had Rams Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis serve on his coaching staff in Jacksonville, where he was head coach from 2017-20.
Saints S Daniel Sorensen prepped at Colton (Calif. HS), where he earned first team All-Conference honors playing both offense and defense.
Saints Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen is a Simi Valley, Calif. native, who started 30 games at defensive tackle at the University of Southern California from 1998-2001, finished his college career with 107 career tackles and was voted the team's Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1999. He coached at his alma mater in 2002 as a graduate assistant and played for the Arena Football League's Los Angeles Avengers in 2004.
Saints RB Dwayne Washington and Rams DT A’Shawn Robinson and QB Matthew Stafford were teammates with the Detroit Lions. Washington prepped at Gahr (Cerritos, Calif.) HS.
Washington and Rams S Taylor Rapp were college teammates at Washington.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp is the grandson of former New Orleans OL Jake Kupp, a member of the Saints All-50th team.
Saints WR Chris Olave played at both Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.) HS and Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) HS.
Saints WR Rashid Shaheed prepped at Mt. Carmel (San Diego, Calif.) HS.
Shaheed and Rams DT Jonah Williams were college teammates at Weber State.
Saints QB Andy Dalton and TE J.P. Holtz played with Rams WR Allen Robinson II in Chicago. Robinson played for Marrone in Jacksonville in 2017.
Rams T Ty Nsekhe went to training camp with New Orleans in 2014.
Holtz played with Rams DT Aaron Donald at Pittsburgh.
Rams LB Justin Hollins and Saints OL Calvin Throckmorton were college teammates at Oregon.
Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta was defensive backs coach for the Rams in 1997, then was the co-defensive coordinator during the 1998-1999 seasons and in 2000 was the defensive coordinator.
Saints FB Adam Prentice and Rams LB Ernest Jones were college teammates at South Carolina in 2020.
New Orleans WR Jarvis Landry and Rams CB Troy Hill were teammates in Cleveland in 2021.
New Orleans CB P.J. Williams, QB Jameis Winston and Rams CB Jalen Ramsey were college teammates at Florida State.
Marrone was Ramsey's head coach in Jacksonville in 2017.
Winston and Los Angeles K Matt Gay were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019.
New Orleans TE Juwan Johnson, P Blake Gillikin and Rams S Nick Scott were teammates at Penn State.
Marrone tutored Rams P Riley Dixon when he was head coach at Syracuse in 2012.
Rams RB Cam Akers prepped at Clinton (Miss.) HS.
SAINTS vs. RAMS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Rams in the previous 75 regular season meetings between the two clubs:
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. RAMS (100+yards)
- RB George Rogers – 30 carries for 162 yards, @ the Superdome, Sept. 13, 1981.
- RB George Rogers – 24 carries for 161 yards, @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Nov. 8, 1981.
- RB Mark Ingram – 14 carries for 146 yards and one touchdown, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Nov. 27, 2016.
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. RAMS (100+yards)
- RB Dalton Hilliard – 24 carries for 112 yards, @ the Superdome, Nov. 26, 1989.
- RB Chuck Muncie – 15 carries for 109 yards, @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Nov. 28, 1976.
- RB Aaron Stecker – 18 carries for 105 yards, @ Edward Jones Dome, Sept. 26, 2004.
- RB Mario Bates – 22 carries for 106 yards, @ the Superdome, Oct. 29, 1995.
- RB Gil Fenerty – 10 carries for 104 yards, @ Anaheim Stadium, Dec. 9, 1990.
- RB Tony Galbreath – 20 carries for 100 yards, @ the Superdome, Oct. 30, 1977.
PASSING YARDAGE vs. RAMS (300+yards)
- QB Drew Brees – 39-of-56 for 393 yards, @ Edward Jones Dome, Dec. 15, 2013.
- QB Drew Brees – 25-of-36 for 346 yards with four TDs and 0 interceptions, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Nov. 4, 2018.
- QB Aaron Brooks – 24-of-41 for 316 yards, @ Edward Jones Dome, Sept. 26, 2004.
- QB Drew Brees – 28-of-36 for 310 yards with four TDs and 0 interceptions, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Nov. 27, 2016.
RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. RAMS (100+ yards)
- WR Michael Thomas – 12 receptions for 211 yards and one TD, @ the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Nov. 4, 2008.
- WR Willie Jackson – Eight receptions for 156 yards, @ the Superdome, Dec. 17, 2001.
- WR Eric Martin – Six receptions for 132 yards, @ the Superdome, Oct. 30, 1988.
- WR Marques Colston – Eight receptions for 129 yards, @ the Superdome, Nov. 11, 2007.
- WR Joe Horn – Eight receptions for 121 yards, @ Dome at America's Center, Oct. 28, 2001.
- WR Andre Hastings – Six receptions for 120 yards, @ the Superdome, Dec. 7, 1997.
- WR Eric Martin – Five receptions for 116 yards, @ Anaheim Stadium, Oct. 22, 1989.
- WR Andre Hastings – Nine receptions for 113 yards, @ Trans World Dome, Nov. 28, 1999.
- WR Michael Thomas – Nine receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Nov. 26, 2016.
- WR Eric Martin – Five receptions for 107 yards, @ the Superdome, Nov. 26, 1989.
- WR Eric Martin – Six receptions for 103 yards, @ the Superdome, Oct. 11, 1992.
- RB Alvin Kamara – Six receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown, @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Nov. 26, 2017.
- WR Az-Zahir-Hakim – Six receptions for 100 yards, @ Edward Jones Dome, Oct. 23, 2005.
SACKS vs. RAMS (3+)
- LB Pat Swilling – Three sacks, @ Anaheim Stadium, Oct. 22, 1989.
- LB Pat Swilling – Three sacks, @ Anaheim Stadium, Nov. 3, 1991.
- LB Rickey Jackson – Three sacks, @ the Superdome, Oct. 11, 1992.
- DT La'Roi Glover – Three sacks, @ the Superdome, Nov. 15, 1998.