Saints vs. Rams Week 11 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

SAINTS vs. RAMS CONNECTIONS

Saints G/C Josh Andrews prepped at Colony (Ontario, Calif).

Saints Pass Rush Specialist Brian Young was a fifth round draft pick of the Rams in 2000 and played for them from 2000-03.

Rams Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Eric Henderson is a New Orleans native who prepped at Edna Karr HS and served as Saints DE Marcus Davenport's position coach at Texas San-Antonio in 2016.

Rams Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Olson served as Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen’s defensive coordinator with the Oakland Raiders from 2013-14.

Rams Offensive Assistant Jake Peetz served as as LSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021.

Saints Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard prepped at Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) HS, played at USC from 1998-2001 and then served as a graduate assistant for the Trojans from 2008-09.

Richard tutored Rams LB Bobby Wagner from 2015-17, when he was defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams Area Scout Billy Johnson also served a post-graduate year as Tulane's long-snapper and is the son of former Saints Defensive Line Coach Bill Johnson.

Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone had Rams Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis serve on his coaching staff in Jacksonville, where he was head coach from 2017-20.

Saints S Daniel Sorensen prepped at Colton (Calif. HS), where he earned first team All-Conference honors playing both offense and defense.

Saints Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen is a Simi Valley, Calif. native, who started 30 games at defensive tackle at the University of Southern California from 1998-2001, finished his college career with 107 career tackles and was voted the team's Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1999. He coached at his alma mater in 2002 as a graduate assistant and played for the Arena Football League's Los Angeles Avengers in 2004.

Saints RB Dwayne Washington and Rams DT A’Shawn Robinson and QB Matthew Stafford were teammates with the Detroit Lions. Washington prepped at Gahr (Cerritos, Calif.) HS.

Washington and Rams S Taylor Rapp were college teammates at Washington.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is the grandson of former New Orleans OL Jake Kupp, a member of the Saints All-50th team.

Saints WR Chris Olave played at both Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.) HS and Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) HS.

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed prepped at Mt. Carmel (San Diego, Calif.) HS.

Shaheed and Rams DT Jonah Williams were college teammates at Weber State.

Saints QB Andy Dalton and TE J.P. Holtz played with Rams WR Allen Robinson II in Chicago. Robinson played for Marrone in Jacksonville in 2017.

Rams T Ty Nsekhe went to training camp with New Orleans in 2014.

Holtz played with Rams DT Aaron Donald at Pittsburgh.

Rams LB Justin Hollins and Saints OL Calvin Throckmorton were college teammates at Oregon.

Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta was defensive backs coach for the Rams in 1997, then was the co-defensive coordinator during the 1998-1999 seasons and in 2000 was the defensive coordinator.

Saints FB Adam Prentice and Rams LB Ernest Jones were college teammates at South Carolina in 2020.

New Orleans WR Jarvis Landry and Rams CB Troy Hill were teammates in Cleveland in 2021.

New Orleans CB P.J. Williams, QB Jameis Winston and Rams CB Jalen Ramsey were college teammates at Florida State.

Marrone was Ramsey's head coach in Jacksonville in 2017.

Winston and Los Angeles K Matt Gay were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019.

New Orleans TE Juwan Johnson, P Blake Gillikin and Rams S Nick Scott were teammates at Penn State.

Marrone tutored Rams P Riley Dixon when he was head coach at Syracuse in 2012.