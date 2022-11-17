Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

13 Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Nov 17, 2022 at 05:31 PM
New Orleans Saints
Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL season.

CJosh AndrewsIllnessDNPLP
DEMarcus DavenportCalfDNPDNP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNPDNP
TJames HurstConcusssionDNPDNP
RBMark IngramKneeDNPDNP
DECameron JordanEyeDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
SMarcus MayeAbdomenLPLP
GAndrus PeatTricepsDNPDNP
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNPLP
DTMalcolm RoachAnkleLPLP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNPDNP

QBMatthew StaffordConcussionFPFP
QBJohn WolfordNeckDNPLP
CBrian AllenThumb/KneeDNPDNP
LBTravin HowardHipDNPDNP
DTA'Shawn RobinsonIllnessDNPDNP
DTGreg GainesElbowLPFP

