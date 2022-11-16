New Orleans Saints to wear throwback uniforms for Week 11 home game against Los Angeles Rams

The New Orleans Saints will wear throwback uniforms for Sunday's 12:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Caesars Superdome.
The Saints previously wore these uniforms in their game against the Detroit Lions in 2016 to commemorate the franchise's 50th anniversary season.
The NFL began allowing throwback uniforms to commemorate its 75th season in 1994. In 2021, the NFL approved a plan allowing teams to wear alternate helmets with their throwback uniforms starting in 2022.
Check out the Saints vs. Lions action at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
