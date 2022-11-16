Ways to Watch: Saints vs Rams | 2022 NFL Week 11

SAINTS VS. RAMS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints start a crucial two-game stretch against two of their most longstanding NFC West opponents, starting with an important matchup for both clubs, when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20 at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. central with the contest regionally televised on FOX.

The Saints trail the all-time regular season series 33-42-0 with the postseason rivalry knotted at 1-1. The Rams have won the last two meetings, including a 27-9 victory on September 15, 2019 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The last meeting at the Caesars Superdome took place in the 2019 NFC Championship game, a 26-23 Rams win in overtime.

The Saints and Rams have played 74 times in the regular season with Los Angeles holding a 42-33 edge, while the clubs have split two playoff contests. Former longtime foes in the NFC West, the Saints have played only the Atlanta Falcons (106) and the San Francisco 49ers (77) more often than the Rams.

WATCH SAINTS VS. RAMS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)