Ways to Watch: Saints vs Rams | 2022 NFL Week 11

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams on November 20, 2022

Nov 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS VS. RAMS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints start a crucial two-game stretch against two of their most longstanding NFC West opponents, starting with an important matchup for both clubs, when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20 at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. central with the contest regionally televised on FOX.

The Saints trail the all-time regular season series 33-42-0 with the postseason rivalry knotted at 1-1. The Rams have won the last two meetings, including a 27-9 victory on September 15, 2019 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The last meeting at the Caesars Superdome took place in the 2019 NFC Championship game, a 26-23 Rams win in overtime.

The Saints and Rams have played 74 times in the regular season with Los Angeles holding a 42-33 edge, while the clubs have split two playoff contests. Former longtime foes in the NFC West, the Saints have played only the Atlanta Falcons (106) and the San Francisco 49ers (77) more often than the Rams.

WATCH SAINTS VS. RAMS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. RAMS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. RAMS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Rams for 2022 NFL Week 11. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

