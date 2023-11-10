New Orleans Saints defense faces another mobile quarterback against Vikings

"We're facing these mobile quarterbacks, we're not allowed to pass rush to our highest capacity because it's one of those things where you have to collapse the pocket and have your eye on the quarterback," Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. "It just is what it is. It's great to have pressures if those pressures lead to us winning. At the end of the day, we want to do our job to our highest ability and that hopefully puts our team in a better position to win."

Jordan said it falls to the defensive line to keep mobile quarterbacks in check.

"Why wouldn't you blame it on the D-line?" he said. "When a quarterback escapes the pocket, who do you point the finger at? It's got to be on us.

"We feel like Dobbs, what he was doing in Arizona, was pretty electric. And what he did last week against Atlanta was astounding, the way he extended plays with his feet. So it's got to be on the D-line. We've got to be able to collapse the pocket.