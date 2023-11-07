Ways to Watch: Saints at Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10

SAINTS AT VIKINGS GAME PREVIEW

Coming off a hard-fought 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South. They will look to win their third consecutive contest heading into a Week 11 bye, when they face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. The matchup features two hungry 5-4 teams that have overcome adversity.

New Orleans showed a nose for the ball, while taking perfect care of it offensively, as they snared five takeaways from the Bears. The defense recorded four of the five takeaways in the second half, while surrendering only three points to power a complementary victory in all three phases. An opportunistic New Orleans defense is ranked first in the NFL with 12 interceptions.

Minnesota leads the regular season series, having won 20 of 32 contests since the teams first met on October 13, 1968 at Tulane Stadium and four of five postseason meetings; the Black and Gold won that first matchup 20-17. The Saints would not beat the Vikings again until Sept. 3, 1978, losing six straight contests in the interim. Though the Vikings have a firm grasp of the overall series record, the Saints have fared much better since 2009. The teams have met on ten occasions since then, seven times in the regular season and three in the postseason and New Orleans has captured six, including a 52-33 win on Christmas Day, 2020, when RB Alvin Kamara tied NFL records with six rushing touchdowns and six overall touchdowns.

WATCH SAINTS AT VIKINGS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)