Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Two Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Minnesota

Nov 10, 2023 at 02:34 PM
New Orleans Saints
Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Out
T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest LP LP
LB Ty Summers Hamstring FP FP FP
LB Demario Davis Knee FP FP FP
FB Adam Prentice* Knee FP FP FP Questionable

*Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
QB Jaren Hall Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
DL Dean Lowry Groin DNP LP LP Doubtful
LB Brian Asamoah II Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
TE T.J. Hockenson Ribs LP LP LP Questionable
WR Justin Jefferson* Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
WR K.J. Osborn Concussion DNP LP FP Questionable
G Chris Reed* Foot FP FP FP Questionable
T Christian Darrisaw Groin LP LP FP
TE Johnny Mundt Knee LP LP FP
WR Jalen Nailor* Hamstring FP LP FP

*Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window.

