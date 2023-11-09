Cornerback Paulson Adebo rising to occasion for New Orleans Saints defense

Truth is, Paulson Adeboprobably would have been OK with not speaking to the media Sunday afternoon, even after registering the best game of his NFL career and one of the best any cornerback could hope for – a hat trick of forced turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble recovery) to go along with a forced fumble, three passes defensed and seven tackles – in the Saints' 24-17 win over Chicago.

He absolutely could have done without chopping it up Wednesday. But when he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on the strength of those exploits, it became a little more difficult for the notoriety to slide past.

Adebo, who has a career-high four interceptions this season, again was a popular media target, a magnet drawing questions almost as rapidly as he seems to be attracting interceptions.

As for being named Defensive Player of the Week, Adebo said he got the news in the manner much news is disseminated these days.

"I just saw a post," he said. "They tagged me. So, definitely a good feeling."

Likely, not as good a feeling as Adebo has provided for the Saints' defense in the last two games. In victories over Indianapolis and Chicago, he has totaled three interceptions, six passes defensed and 10 tackles. Overall, he's tied for second in the NFL in interceptions and his 11 passes defended ranks third.

"I just try to approach every game the same way, try to put my best foot forward, try to do the best job I can to execute the defense and help my team win," he said.

"I think it's just doing my technique. Some of it is just being fortunate, being in the right place at the right time. But, obviously, our defensive coaches are putting us in positions to succeed, and it's really just been the scheme and the gameplan they're putting in place for us."

"I was happy for Paulson," Coach Dennis Allen said. "The two interceptions were played exactly right. You do exactly what you're being taught to do, execute the defensive scheme exactly how you're supposed to execute the defensive scheme, you get rewarded. He got rewarded with a couple of interceptions.

"You attack the ball like we talk about attacking the ball, and you get a punch out and you get rewarded. This game's really not that complicated. If you just look right and do right, you have a chance to have success."

Adebo acknowledged that, in part, his success has been due to the fact that the Saints' other cornerback, Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, is a defender who isn't often challenged. Given that fact, Adebo more likely is to be tested and so far, he has risen to the occasion, and then some.