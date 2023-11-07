Game Preview: Saints at Vikings - 2023 NFL Week 10

SAINTS vs. VIKINGS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan was born in Minneapolis while his father Steve, who was a seventh round draft pick of Minnesota in 1982 out of Brown, played tight end for the Vikings from 1982-1994. Steve was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection from 1986-91, for whom he played his entire career, finishing with totals of 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all time. He went into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2019.

New Orleans defensive back Jordan Howden played at the University of Minnesota.

Vikings punter Ryan Wright handled punting duties at Tulane from 2018-21.

Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry served on the same Los Angeles Rams coaching staff in 2021 and the same Washington Redskins staff in 2017 with Minnesota Head Coach Kevin O'Connell, Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips and Quarterbacks Coach Chris O'Hara. Phillips' late grandfather, Bum, served as head coach of the Saints from 1981-85, while his father Wade was defensive coordinator during the same period and took on interim head coaching duties for the final four contests of the 1985 campaign. O'Hara served on the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff in 2020 under Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, who was head coach.

Minnesota quarterback Joshua Dobbs was a backup for the Jaguars in 2019 when Marrone was head coach and was also a backup in Cleveland in 2022 when Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served in the same position.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Dobbs were college teammates at Tennessee.

New Orleans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Dobbs were teammates with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

Minnesota quarterback Nick Mullens played at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell served as Marrone's wideouts coach in Jacksonville from 2017-20.

New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and Vikings Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky served on the same San Diego Chargers coaching staff from 2002-05.

Minnesota Assistant Director of College Scouting Pat Roberts previously served as the head strength coach and offensive line coach at Millsaps (Jackson, Miss.) College.

Vikings Asst. Director of Sports Performance Derik Keyes is a Laurel, Miss. native who played at Louisiana-Lafayette and had coaching stints at his alma mater and the University of South Alabama.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson prepped at Destrehan (La.) HS and played at Louisiana State University.

Vikings defensive end Marcus Davenport was a first-round draft pick of the Saints in 2018 and played for New Orleans his first five NFL seasons.

Vikings guard Ed Ingram played at LSU from 2017-21.

New Orleans center/guard Cesar Ruiz and Vikings safety Josh Metellus were college teammates at the University of Michigan.

Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard played at the University of Florida with Saints safety Marcus Maye.

New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Vikings Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper served on the same coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18. Rizzi also served on the same Dolphins staff with Vikings Defensive Backs Coach Daronte Jones in Miami from 2016-17. Jones served on the Nicholls State coaching staff in 2002, as defensive coordinator at Franklin (La.) HS in 2003, and as defensive coordinator at LSU in 2021.

Rizzi tutored Vikings kicker Greg Joseph as a rookie in the 2018 preseason with the Dolphins.

New Orleans Pro Scout Tosen Eyetsemitan and Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked together in the same Cleveland front office in 2020.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter played at Louisiana State University.

New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano tutored Minnesota long snapper Andrew DePaola both in College at Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and DePaola were teammates in Tampa Bay from 2015-16.

Galiano and Vikings Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator Brian Angelicho served on the same Rutgers staff in 2011 and the same Buccaneers staff from 2012-13.

New Orleans practice squad cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. was a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2020 and played for Minnesota from 2020-22.