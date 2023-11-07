Game Preview: Saints at Vikings - 2023 NFL Week 10

WEEK 10 · Sun 10/29 · 12:00 PM CDT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Coming off a hard-fought 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South. They will look to win their third consecutive contest heading into a Week 11 bye, when they face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. The matchup features two hungry 5-4 teams that have overcome adversity.
The Minnesota Vikings went down to the wire with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, coming away with a 31-28 victory on a Joshua Dobbs touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining in the game. Dobbs entered the game after Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall left his first career start with a concussion. Dobbs had a heroic 22-yard scramble on 4th-and-7 to extend the Vikings' final drive ahead of his game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Powell.
After giving up several big plays early in the second half, the Vikings defense forced back-to-back turnovers late in the third quarter to help secure an early fourth quarter lead. The Falcons rushing attack gashed the Vikings defense late in the game to take a 28-24 lead at the two-minute warning ahead of Joshua Dobbs' late-game heroics.
For the Saints in Week 9, QB Derek Carr finished an efficient 25-of-34 for 211 yards with two TDs and zero interceptions. QB Taysom Hill made significant impact in the run game and passing game, leading the Saints in rushing with 11 carries for 52 yards, tossing a three-yard TD to TE Juwan Johnson and catching a two-yard score from Carr. With the receiving touchdown, Hill became the first player since QB/HB Frank Gifford to have at least ten career rushing touchdowns, ten passing touchdowns and ten receiving touchdowns.
Defensively, CB Paulson Adebo enjoyed the finest performance of his three-year career, finishing with seven tackles (five solo), a career-high two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed. LB Demario Davis added a club-best ten tackles, while his late fourth quarter sack/forced fumble that was recovered by LB Pete Werner helped preserve the victory. DE Cameron Jordan added seven tackles and a sack, while S Marcus Maye tied a career-high with his second interception of the season.
SAINTS vs. VIKINGS SERIES HISTORY
Minnesota leads the regular season series, having won 20 of 32 contests since the teams first met on October 13, 1968 at Tulane Stadium and four of five postseason meetings; the Black and Gold won that first matchup 20-17. The Saints would not beat the Vikings again until Sept. 3, 1978, losing six straight contests in the interim.
Though the Vikings have a firm grasp of the overall series record, the Saints have fared much better since 2009. The teams have met on ten occasions since then, seven times in the regular season and three in the postseason and New Orleans has captured six, including a 52-33 win on Christmas Day, 2020, when RB Alvin Kamara tied NFL records with six rushing touchdowns and six overall touchdowns.
The Saints and Vikings have met five times in the playoffs, including the Black and Gold's first ever postseason game in 1987, which the Vikings seized at the Superdome, 44-10. The third playoff meeting proved to be the charm, however, as the two clubs met at the Superdome on Jan. 24, 2010 for the NFC Championship as New Orleans defeated the Vikings 31-28 to send the Saints to Super Bowl XLIV.
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 25, Minnesota Vikings 28; Oct. 2, 2022 - Week 4 @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds to play to provide the winning points. Saints kicker Wil Lutz tried to tie the score on the final play but his 61-yard attempt bounced off the left upright and the cross bar, Minutes earlier Lutz drilled a 60-yard field goal with 1:55 to play to tie the score at 25. Joseph made five field goals for the Vikings.
Quarterback Andy Dalton made his first start for the Saints and was 20 of 28 for 236 yards with one touchdown. The Saints played without four starters on offense: quarterback Jameis Winston, receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara and left guard Andrus Peat. 🔎FULL GAME RECAP
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
SAINTS vs. VIKINGS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Vikings
|Record
|5-4
|5-4
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.6 (15)
|22.8 (13)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.0 (8)
|21.1 (17)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|343.8 (14)
|354.8 (9)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|103.9 (19)
|81.3 (29)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|239.9 (11)
|273.4 (2)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|304.3 (7)
|328.0 (13)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|112.3 (17)
|102.6 (12)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|192.0 (7)
|225.4 (18)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.6 (19)
|23.0 (14)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|15.4 (2)
|7.9 (22)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+8 (3t)
|-5 (28t)
|Penalties
|55
|43
|Penalty Yards
|518
|330
|Opp. Penalties
|61
|67
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|463
|551
SAINTS vs. VIKINGS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan was born in Minneapolis while his father Steve, who was a seventh round draft pick of Minnesota in 1982 out of Brown, played tight end for the Vikings from 1982-1994. Steve was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection from 1986-91, for whom he played his entire career, finishing with totals of 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all time. He went into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2019.
New Orleans defensive back Jordan Howden played at the University of Minnesota.
Vikings punter Ryan Wright handled punting duties at Tulane from 2018-21.
Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry served on the same Los Angeles Rams coaching staff in 2021 and the same Washington Redskins staff in 2017 with Minnesota Head Coach Kevin O'Connell, Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips and Quarterbacks Coach Chris O'Hara. Phillips' late grandfather, Bum, served as head coach of the Saints from 1981-85, while his father Wade was defensive coordinator during the same period and took on interim head coaching duties for the final four contests of the 1985 campaign. O'Hara served on the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff in 2020 under Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, who was head coach.
Minnesota quarterback Joshua Dobbs was a backup for the Jaguars in 2019 when Marrone was head coach and was also a backup in Cleveland in 2022 when Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served in the same position.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Dobbs were college teammates at Tennessee.
New Orleans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Dobbs were teammates with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.
Minnesota quarterback Nick Mullens played at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell served as Marrone's wideouts coach in Jacksonville from 2017-20.
New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and Vikings Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky served on the same San Diego Chargers coaching staff from 2002-05.
Minnesota Assistant Director of College Scouting Pat Roberts previously served as the head strength coach and offensive line coach at Millsaps (Jackson, Miss.) College.
Vikings Asst. Director of Sports Performance Derik Keyes is a Laurel, Miss. native who played at Louisiana-Lafayette and had coaching stints at his alma mater and the University of South Alabama.
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson prepped at Destrehan (La.) HS and played at Louisiana State University.
Vikings defensive end Marcus Davenport was a first-round draft pick of the Saints in 2018 and played for New Orleans his first five NFL seasons.
Vikings guard Ed Ingram played at LSU from 2017-21.
New Orleans center/guard Cesar Ruiz and Vikings safety Josh Metellus were college teammates at the University of Michigan.
Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard played at the University of Florida with Saints safety Marcus Maye.
New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Vikings Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper served on the same coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18. Rizzi also served on the same Dolphins staff with Vikings Defensive Backs Coach Daronte Jones in Miami from 2016-17. Jones served on the Nicholls State coaching staff in 2002, as defensive coordinator at Franklin (La.) HS in 2003, and as defensive coordinator at LSU in 2021.
Rizzi tutored Vikings kicker Greg Joseph as a rookie in the 2018 preseason with the Dolphins.
New Orleans Pro Scout Tosen Eyetsemitan and Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked together in the same Cleveland front office in 2020.
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter played at Louisiana State University.
New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano tutored Minnesota long snapper Andrew DePaola both in College at Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and DePaola were teammates in Tampa Bay from 2015-16.
Galiano and Vikings Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator Brian Angelicho served on the same Rutgers staff in 2011 and the same Buccaneers staff from 2012-13.
New Orleans practice squad cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. was a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2020 and played for Minnesota from 2020-22.
Saints Director of Football Administration Scott Kuhn spent the prior 16 seasons as a member of the Vikings player personnel staff.