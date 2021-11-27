New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said team struggled in all phases against Buffalo

As expected, there wasn't much good to be extracted from the New Orleans Saints' 31-6 loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving night in the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints mustered just 190 yards – 44 rushing, on 25 carries – and were shut out for three quarters before scoring on the first play of the fourth. Quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ had his least productive outing, but Coach Sean Payton said Siemian clearly wasn't alone in having a forgettable showing.

"I think that there are a number of plays in that game that he'd like back," Payton said. "Pretty hard to play efficiently there if you're averaging a yard-and-a-half running the football. The stress then falls on the passing game and then the pass rush.

"I had a hard time finding positives in any one individual's performance on offense. That just is what it is."

New Orleans also struggled in run defense for the second consecutive game (113 yards allowed on 32 carries), and pass defense had one of its poorer showings. The Saints had two sacks and two interceptions, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdowns and completed 82 percent of his passes for 260 yards.

"It was what it was," Payton said. "There's a lot of things on (the film review) that aren't good enough. I thought our tackling wasn't good enough. Our return unit, particularly in the kickoff return element, was poor. We lost almost every one of those battles. And then offensively, you go right down through it all."

﻿Taysom Hill﻿ was listed as the Saints' backup quarterback for the game, but Hill didn't play. Payton said the explanation was simple.