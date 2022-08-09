New Orleans Saints to wear new black helmets in London vs. Vikings

The date has been set. The New Orleans Saints will debut their new black helmet in their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London during the 2022 NFL season.
New Orleans will square up against the Minnesota Vikings in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022 on NFL Network. New Orleans will be looking to win its third consecutive season regular season contest against the Vikings. Minnesota owns a 19-12 advantage in the regular season series, but New Orleans has won five of the last six regular season tilts. New Orleans has a 2-0 record played at games in London, but this will be its first matchup against an NFC club overseas.
The New Orleans Saints unveiled a new black helmet that the team will wear in a game (to be announced) during the 2022 NFL season.
2022 LONDON AWAY TRIP SWEEPSTAKES
The Saints and Community Coffee want to send one lucky fan and a guest on an unforgettable London road trip. Grand prize includes airfare, hotel for 4 nights, tickets to the Saints-Vikings game on October 2, a "High Tea" experience and a Community Coffee gift basket.