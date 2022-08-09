Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints to wear new black helmets in London vs. Vikings

The Week 4 matchup vs. Minnesota will showcase the new uniform addition

Aug 09, 2022 at 09:37 AM
The New Orleans Saints unveiled a new black helmet that the team will wear in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London during the 2022 NFL season.

The date has been set. The New Orleans Saints will debut their new black helmet in their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London during the 2022 NFL season.

New Orleans will square up against the Minnesota Vikings in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022 on NFL Network. New Orleans will be looking to win its third consecutive season regular season contest against the Vikings. Minnesota owns a 19-12 advantage in the regular season series, but New Orleans has won five of the last six regular season tilts. New Orleans has a 2-0 record played at games in London, but this will be its first matchup against an NFC club overseas.

Photos: Saints unveil new black helmet for 2022 NFL season | Uniform Watch

The New Orleans Saints unveiled a new black helmet that the team will wear in a game (to be announced) during the 2022 NFL season.

Advertising