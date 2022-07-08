Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Minnesota Vikings

Saints will face the Vikings in London in Week 4

Jul 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in London. NFL Network will have the broadcast. The Saints stomped the Vikings 52-33 in a record-breaking, six-touchdown performance by Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day in 2020.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 4 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins

2021 record: 8-9, second in NFC North

Most recent regular season matchup: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 - Saints 52, Vikings 33

Vikings-Saints series record: Minnesota leads series 23-13

2021 Season Recap:

The team finished 8-9 and did not make it into the postseason. However, many players and position groups showed they can play a pivotal role in the long-term success of the franchise. The Vikings experienced flashes of success on both sides of the ball adding young talent to their receiving group while also finishing second in the league in total sacks (51).

Notable Vikings roster additions:

Notable Vikings roster losses:

