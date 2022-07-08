2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Minnesota Vikings

The New Orleans Saints will host Minnesota at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in London. NFL Network will have the broadcast. The Saints stomped the Vikings 52-33 in a record-breaking, six-touchdown performance by Alvin Kamara on Christmas Day in 2020.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 4 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins
2021 record: 8-9, second in NFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 - Saints 52, Vikings 33
Vikings-Saints series record: Minnesota leads series 23-13
2021 Season Recap:
The team finished 8-9 and did not make it into the postseason. However, many players and position groups showed they can play a pivotal role in the long-term success of the franchise. The Vikings experienced flashes of success on both sides of the ball adding young talent to their receiving group while also finishing second in the league in total sacks (51).
Notable Vikings roster additions:
- Linebacker - Za'Darius Smith (Green Bay Packers)
- Defensive tackle - Harrison Phillips (Buffalo Bills)
- Guard - Jesse Davis (Miami Dolphins)
Notable Vikings roster losses:
- Tight end - Tyler Conklin (New York Jets)
- Safety - Xavier Woods (Carolina Panthers)
- Linebacker - Nick Vigil (Arizona Cardinals)