A guide to an amazing weekend in London for New Orleans Saints fans

Keep the Oyster Card you will have purchased to ride the Elizabeth line, and top it up 20 quid (the British version of our 'bucks') because you've got places to go go and no one is accepting cash in this contactless city.

Well before London was British, the Romans called it Londinium starting in 43 AD. Nods to Roman rule are sprinkled throughout the city with crumbling sections of the original city wall visible in Clerkenwell and Tower Hill. And while new Roman finds are unearthed regularly as London transforms into the next version of itself, an under-the-radar 'must see' is the London Mithraeum. Built over London's lost Walbrook River, the site contains ruins of a temple to the god of Mithras built in the third century, and represents one of the most significant archaeological finds in the city. In addition to the ruins, artifacts on display include the earliest hand-written document in Britain and more than 400 waxed tablets and shards of Roman pottery.