A guide to an amazing weekend in London for New Orleans Saints fans

By Keri Potts, Special to NewOrleansSaints.com
If you're heading to the Big Smoke from the Big Easy to see the Saints thrash the Minnesota Vikings on British soil on Oct. 2, you'll need a game plan. London is the largest city in the United Kingdom and home to almost 9 million people representing more than 300 languages. But lucky for you, it's also home to one of the world's most comprehensive public transportation networks.
If your flight lands in Heathrow Airport, skip the Heathrow Express or a traditional black cab and head straight to the airport's Underground station to ride the new Elizabeth line into London. Unveiled in June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, its sleek, new cars displaying the jubilee's signature purple and silver palette make it the crown jewel of the city's 159-year old subterranean system.