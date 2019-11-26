New Orleans Saints aim to put a better foot forward against Atlanta in rematch, with NFC South title in sight

The last time, the Falcons rolled up six sacks and kept the Saints out of the end zone on defense, while surrendering just 310 yards. And on offense, Atlanta ran for 143 yards, converted 6 of 15 times on third down and hogged possession for 33:46, areas in which the Saints had been dominant defensively during their six-game winning streak before the matchup.

"They came out and played good football," linebacker Demario Davis said. "They were able to hit us in the mouth and anytime that happens, you do look forward to the chance to be able to get that back.

"But it's still the next one up. It's an important game because it's the one in front of us. I'm sure that will provide a little extra fuel to the fire but in this league, you've got to play every game maxed out if you want to be successful."

The abbreviated week of preparation only makes that more difficult, but the familiarity of the opponent helps.

"You know the personnel, you just met with your pro department relative to the last time and we get updated on injuries – both teams, I'm sure, will," Payton said. "And then you're looking at, what did we do poorly? What do we need to improve on? But I think it's important that the focal point is allowing our guys to play fast and in a short period of time, getting them off their feet and rested as best we can."

"That's a huge bit of it, that we just played them two games ago," Davis said. "A lot of that is still kind of close, to be able to recall into memory. But you still have to try to prepare as best you can, like it's the first time you're playing them. It definitely helps with a short week but we've still got a lot of preparation."

A lot of preparation, in a short amount of time, with potentially a huge payoff at the end.

"It's a huge opportunity," tight end Jared Cook said. "I think everybody understands the task that is at hand, but we can't let that overwhelm us, or let that be our sole focus.