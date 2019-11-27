Behind Enemy Lines: What the Atlanta Falcons are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 13

Atlanta Falcons quotes

Coach Dan Quinn on the Saints defense without Marshon Lattimore:

"Yeah, I think number one, I think they've got real versatility. You know, that's what really jumped out to me.I think we've known about, obviously how good Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams are, but then, C.J. Gardner-Johnson you saw going inside to play inside at nickel and I think when you see safeties who've got versatility, corners who have versatility. Obviously anytime you lose somebody, for even a short period, as good as a (Marshon) Lattimore is, it's difficult, but credit the whole group. I thought their versatility allows them to really stay connected to how they want to play and I think they're proven they can do that."

Quinn on playing the Saints again so quickly:

"I think it helps for both sides. I'd say it probably helps if it's your second lap through. I think if it's a division game that players know one another best. I think that's probably the bigger push where anytime you're going (against) your division team and you'replaying them a second time there's probably more familiarity than from the year because all teams change year to year. Obviously, the feature players or new players and how would they fit into the offense? You've had some time, but I think it's probably more challenging when you do the Thursday games in the early part of the year because that might be your first go against them. I like when they do it for the division games, I think that's maybe the best way. There's natural competition amongst them. It'snot always worked out that way, but I kind of favor the divisional match-ups for the Thursday games. I think it adds something to it."

Linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich on game planning for Drew Brees:

"On these short turnarounds, the game planning is maybe less for both sides of the ball. Whatever we call, we're going to have to execute at a high level. Drew Brees is one of the best in the business. It doesn't matter what you're playing - man, two, three, quarters, whatever it is. He knows how to beat every coverage and he has receivers that are very adept to taking advantage of every coverage. We're going to have to execute. We're going to have to play really, really well. That's true for every week but when you're playing the Saints, it feels heightened because of the talent they have."