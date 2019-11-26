Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints would clinch NFC South title with win over Atlanta Falcons on Thursday

Saints are trying to win third consecutive division title

Nov 26, 2019 at 02:31 PM

The NFL on Tuesday, Nov. 26 released various scenarios in which teams could secure playoff spots this week. The scenario for the New Orleans Saints is very straight-forward: beat the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night and the Saints (9-2) will clinch the NFC South title for a third consecutive season.

The Saints have a four-game lead over the second-place Carolina Panthers (5-6) and a six-game lead over the Falcons (3-8) in the division.

The San Francisco 49ers (10-1) can also clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a loss or tie by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints will host the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in game that will play a big part in determining playoff seeding. The 49ers can also get in with a tie and a Rams loss.

Related Content

news

NFL, Black College Football Hall Of Fame to host inaugural General Manager Forum & fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Khai Harley, DJ Williams, and Ronald Curry represent the Saints participating in these events
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
news

Saints Q&A with COO Ben Hales on Mercedes-Benz Superdome renovation, loss of seats 

Saints senior vice president and chief operating officer shares update on renovations and relocation process
news

New Orleans Saints sign 2021 draft class

Six Saints draft selections signed to four-year contracts
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints preseason opens on the road vs. Ravens, host Jaguars and Cardinals
news

New Orleans Saints rank No. 1 in multiple NFL gameday satisfaction categories for 2020 season

Mercedes-Benz Superdome ranked the safest and most secure building in the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J.D. Roberts

Roberts was the second head coach in franchise history and an original member of the Saints' staff
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

Saints add three to the offseason roster
news

New Orleans Saints preseason schedule coming into more focus

Saints will open preseason at Baltimore at 6 p.m. Aug. 14
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two
news

2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents

Saints schedule features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history
Advertising