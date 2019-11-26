New Orleans Saints would clinch NFC South title with win over Atlanta Falcons on Thursday

The NFL on Tuesday, Nov. 26 released various scenarios in which teams could secure playoff spots this week. The scenario for the New Orleans Saints is very straight-forward: beat the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night and the Saints (9-2) will clinch the NFC South title for a third consecutive season.
The Saints have a four-game lead over the second-place Carolina Panthers (5-6) and a six-game lead over the Falcons (3-8) in the division.
The San Francisco 49ers (10-1) can also clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a loss or tie by the Los Angeles Rams.
The Saints will host the 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in game that will play a big part in determining playoff seeding. The 49ers can also get in with a tie and a Rams loss.