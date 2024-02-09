 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu still comes out a winner at NFL Honors

'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'

Feb 09, 2024 at 12:55 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Las Vegas – Tyrann Mathieuwas not named Walter Payton Man of the Year on Thursday night during the NFL Honors presentation. But the New Orleans Saints safety already had won the most important vote he could've attained prior to his trip.

Joining Mathieu at NFL Honors was his mentee, 14-year-old Furnell Noel. And Noel, a member of the Son of a Saint program in New Orleans, was convinced that the player who earned Man of the Year with the Saints also should have taken home the larger, league-wide award.

"He should be Man of the Year, Year of the Man – it doesn't matter," Noel said, smiling. "He's a dad or a father or a brother. He helps people, and he does so much for New Orleans. He tries his best and he does his best."

In part because of his work with Son of a Saint, Mathieu earned his designation with the Saints, the second time in his NFL career that he has been named Man of the Year for a franchise. He was Kansas City's recipient in 2021. Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward, son of late Saints fullback Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, earned this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The goal of Son of a Saint is to provide mentorship, education, recreation, camaraderie, cultural enrichment and emotional support for mentees.

"I'm more than grateful," Mathieu said of the nomination. "Everything Walter Payton stood for and all the things that he's done, I think there's more than enough players in this league that are deserving to go home with this award. You're just happy to be here, you're grateful to be here and you're just thankful to have this opportunity."

Sharing the experience with Noel was significant for Mathieu.

"I've worked with (Son of a Saint) in the past a few times, but the more I leaned on them, the more I got to know about them – about the foundation, about the people that run the foundation – I thought it just related to me so much," Mathieu said. "A lot of those kids go to St. Augustine, and I went to St. Augustine. And a lot of these kids are in need of role models and father figures. There was a point in time of my life that I needed that. So to have that responsibility, and to be the guy that I am today, I just feel like it's my duty to pour back into those kids.

"For me, (Noel is) always willing help the next person. I remember we'd go out to get shoes – he's always thinking about his mom – how can I help her, how can I support her with his other siblings. I think any kid that's not thinking about going outside to play, but thinking about helping his mom and helping his sister, that's a good kid."

Noel, who attends Hynes-Lakeview in New Orleans, said he was drawn to Mathieu.

"When I saw him the first time, I just saw the look in his eyes and I knew he was the person I needed to talk to," Noel said. "It's like having a dad and a brother at the same time.

"It's a great thing, because I don't have a father. But when Tyrann came and he helped us out, I looked to him like a father figure. I felt like I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop."

"I think it was a mutual thing," Mathieu said. "I've been around the program a few years, so I'm starting to recognize faces. You're able to hear these guys' stories. You can see the maturity, you can see the growth in a lot of them, you can see the teamwork in a lot of them, and I think that kid represents all of them."

Photos: Saints legends, current players at 2023 NFL Honors

New Orleans Saints legends Drew Brees and Mark Ingram, defensive end Cameron Jordan and safety Tyrann Mathieu attended the 2023 NFL Honors award show in Las Vegas, NV on February 8, 2024.

New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan arrives at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)
Cameron Jordan arrives at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)

Mark Von Holden/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) arrives at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) arrives at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Nikki Jordan, left, and Cameron Jordan pose during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Nikki Jordan, left, and Cameron Jordan pose during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nikki Jordan, left, and Cameron Jordan arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Nikki Jordan, left, and Cameron Jordan arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Taylen Biggs, left, interviews Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
Cameron Jordan arrives at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)
Cameron Jordan arrives at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)

Mark Von Holden/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cameron Jordan, left, and Derwin James Jr. during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)
Cameron Jordan, left, and Derwin James Jr. during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)

Mark Von Holden/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kid reporter Jazlyn Guerra interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Kid reporter Jazlyn Guerra interviews New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) poses at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) poses at the red carpet at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2024 Lauren Leigh Bacho
Cameron Jordan, left, and Derwin James Jr. during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)
Cameron Jordan, left, and Derwin James Jr. during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark Von Holden)

Mark Von Holden/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year are introduced during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
The nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year are introduced during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Cameron Jordan, left, and Myles Garrett arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Cameron Jordan, left, and Myles Garrett arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cameron Jordan interviews during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Cameron Jordan interviews during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cameron Jordan, left, and Myles Garrett arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Cameron Jordan, left, and Myles Garrett arrive at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tommy Devito arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tommy Devito arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
James Conner left, and Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
James Conner left, and Cameron Jordan during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Keegan-Michael Key arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Keegan-Michael Key arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Keegan-Michael Key arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Keegan-Michael Key arrives during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
…during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) present the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kirk Cousins, Cam Jordan perform a Magic Mike skit during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) embrace during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) embrace during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Drew Brees and Brittney Payton introduce the Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
Drew Brees and Brittney Payton introduce the Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Brittany Brees and Drew Brees pose for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Brittany Brees and Drew Brees pose for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32), Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64), and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) are introduced as nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32), Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64), and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) are introduced as nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Brittany Brees and Drew Brees pose for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Brittany Brees and Drew Brees pose for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees poses for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees poses for a portrait during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
Drew Brees, Brittney Payton, Roger Goodell, and Jarrett Payton introduce the Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
Drew Brees, Brittney Payton, Roger Goodell, and Jarrett Payton introduce the Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2024 Perry Knotts
