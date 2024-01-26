Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: safety Tyrann Mathieu

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee puts together another strong season

Jan 26, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Andrew Lang
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

TYRANN MATHIEU 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu put together another strong season on and off the field. Off the field, Mathieu was the Saints nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work in the community. On the field, the veteran safety put up his usual strong numbers in his 11th professional season. Mathieu grabbed four interceptions, tying him for the team lead with cornerback Paulson Adebo. His 33 career interceptions is tied for the third highest total among active players. Mathieu gained 122 interception return yards on those four picks, the highest mark of his career, and took one of them to the house for his fourth career defensive touchdown and the Saints only pick-six on the season. Mathieu added nine pass deflections and 75 tackles (42 solo) to his stat line. He proved a steady presence in the secondary starting all 17 games for the second season in a row.

BEST GAME OF TYRANN MATHIEU'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

Mathieu grabbed two interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons which he gained 21 return yards on as well as adding two passes defensed, four tackles (three solo) and a quarterback hit in the Saints' Week 12 24-15 loss to the Falcons.

BEST QUOTE OF TYRANN MATHIEU'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"I never would have imagined my life being what it's been, having an opportunity to go to probably the best schools, you know, Louisiana has to offer in St. Augustine and then to have the opportunity to play for LSU. I just feel so connected to this city, this state and the people and it's been good. I've been fortunate to kind of have these same people kind of literally watch me grow up to the person I am today."

- Tyrann Mathieu on if he could imagine this being his life when he was young

Photos: Tyrann Mathieu | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
