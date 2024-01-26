2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: safety Tyrann Mathieu

TYRANN MATHIEU 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu put together another strong season on and off the field. Off the field, Mathieu was the Saints nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work in the community. On the field, the veteran safety put up his usual strong numbers in his 11th professional season. Mathieu grabbed four interceptions, tying him for the team lead with cornerback Paulson Adebo. His 33 career interceptions is tied for the third highest total among active players. Mathieu gained 122 interception return yards on those four picks, the highest mark of his career, and took one of them to the house for his fourth career defensive touchdown and the Saints only pick-six on the season. Mathieu added nine pass deflections and 75 tackles (42 solo) to his stat line. He proved a steady presence in the secondary starting all 17 games for the second season in a row.