New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a career day on the ground with six rushing touchdowns vs. the Minnesota Vikings in week 16 of the 2020 NFL season. Kamara set three team records: most rushing touchdowns in a game, most rushing touchdowns in a season (16) and most touchdowns in a season (21). His six rushing touchdowns ties an NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a game.
Watch all of Alvin Kamara's NFL record six touchdown runs vs the Minnesota Vikings in week 16
Alvin Kamara ties an NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a game.
Dec 25, 2020 at 06:21 PM