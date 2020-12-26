Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Watch all of Alvin Kamara's NFL record six touchdown runs vs the Minnesota Vikings in week 16

Alvin Kamara ties an NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a game.

Dec 25, 2020 at 06:21 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Alvin-Kamara-7-Week-16-Vikings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a career day on the ground with six rushing touchdowns vs. the Minnesota Vikings in week 16 of the 2020 NFL season. Kamara set three team records: most rushing touchdowns in a game, most rushing touchdowns in a season (16) and most touchdowns in a season (21). His six rushing touchdowns ties an NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a game.

