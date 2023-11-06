New Orleans Saints defense in 'taking' spirit this season

The defense had a quick tutorial last week in advance of playing the Bears, and it paid dividends.

"I think we've probably done a better job of putting an emphasis on it," Allen said. "Last week, we started off the defensive meetings showing just how takeaways are created in our league. There was a bigger emphasis of that, I think you saw some of that during the game, guys searching out opportunities to take the ball away."

"It was definitely big," Maye said. "Any time you can put an emphasis on anything, the goal is to go out there and execute and we watched a couple of tapes each day during the week, and we went out there and made attempts at it and we got a few."

GRUPE PROJECT: As of Monday afternoon, Allen said there were no plans to bring in any kickers for tryouts. Rookie Blake Grupe is 18 of 23 this season, but he missed a 47-yard attempt Sunday (banged off the left upright) and has missed four of his last 11 attempts, including two inside 50 yards.

"This is a grown man's league, so we're not worried about anybody's feelings right now," Allen said. "Blake's got a job to do, he's got to kick it through the posts and he understands that.

"It's the whole operation. There's a lot of things that go into it. A lot of times everybody just looks at the field goal kicker and did he make it or not. There's a lot of things that go into that. You've got a snap, you've got a hold, you've got a protection. And I've seen some really good kickers in our league that have had some inconsistencies as a rookie and teams move on from them and they go to different spots and have great careers.