Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defense in 'taking' spirit this season

Allen: 'I think we've probably done a better job of putting an emphasis on it'

Nov 06, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

18468418_Michael_DeMocker_20231105_203311

This is what it can look like for the New Orleans Saints defense when it simply catches a healthy portion of the footballs it is in position to catch: An NFL-leading 12 interceptions, leading to an NFL lead-tying 18 forced turnovers and a plus-8 takeaway ratio.

"I think guys have made the plays that they have an opportunity to make," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I know last year we didn't have a lot of interceptions, but there was probably a dozen or so that we had opportunities to make plays and we didn't make them. But I think guys are making the plays this year."

"We're just catching them this year," said safety Marcus Maye, whose two interceptions rank second on the team. "We had the same opportunities last year, but we're just capitalizing more. We put an emphasis on it in the offseason, we talked about it during the year, during camp. We put a focus on it, so when we have our opportunities we've just got to take advantage of it."

After last season, New Orleans, 5-4 heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, placed an emphasis on taking away the ball. The Saints finished with a franchise-low seven interceptions, and coupled with just four fumble recoveries, the team was minus-11 in takeaways.

But the Saints have forced at least one turnover in every game this season, including a season-high five in Sunday' 24-17 victory over Chicago.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo was responsible for three (two interceptions, one in which he undercut the receiver's route, and a fumble recovery, which he caused by forcing the fumble), and linebacker Pete Werner recovered a fumble forced by linebacker Demario Davis on a sack to add to safety Marcus Maye's diving pick.

"I was happy for Paulson," Coach Dennis Allen said Monday in his press conference. "The two interceptions were played exactly right. You do exactly what you're being taught to do, execute the defensive scheme exactly how you're supposed to execute the defensive scheme, you get rewarded. He got rewarded with a couple of interceptions.

"You attack the ball like we talk about attacking the ball, and you get a punch out and you get rewarded. This game's really not that complicated. If you just look right and do right, you have a chance to have success. And so, we need to do that more consistently."

Related Links

The defense had a quick tutorial last week in advance of playing the Bears, and it paid dividends.

"I think we've probably done a better job of putting an emphasis on it," Allen said. "Last week, we started off the defensive meetings showing just how takeaways are created in our league. There was a bigger emphasis of that, I think you saw some of that during the game, guys searching out opportunities to take the ball away."

"It was definitely big," Maye said. "Any time you can put an emphasis on anything, the goal is to go out there and execute and we watched a couple of tapes each day during the week, and we went out there and made attempts at it and we got a few."

GRUPE PROJECT: As of Monday afternoon, Allen said there were no plans to bring in any kickers for tryouts. Rookie Blake Grupe is 18 of 23 this season, but he missed a 47-yard attempt Sunday (banged off the left upright) and has missed four of his last 11 attempts, including two inside 50 yards.

"This is a grown man's league, so we're not worried about anybody's feelings right now," Allen said. "Blake's got a job to do, he's got to kick it through the posts and he understands that.

"It's the whole operation. There's a lot of things that go into it. A lot of times everybody just looks at the field goal kicker and did he make it or not. There's a lot of things that go into that. You've got a snap, you've got a hold, you've got a protection. And I've seen some really good kickers in our league that have had some inconsistencies as a rookie and teams move on from them and they go to different spots and have great careers.

"We have confidence in Blake, but you have to evaluate those things. You have to pay attention to it."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense not underestimating Chicago rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent

'He does a pretty good job of getting the ball out, not holding on to the ball too much'
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks about win over Colts; assistant GM Khai Harley discusses cap management

Recapping the WWL Saints Hour interviews with the New Orleans general manager and assistant general manager
news

With offense making jump forward, New Orleans Saints look to get defense back up to speed in first halves

'I've got to do a better job of preparing our guys for what they might see early on in games'
news

New Orleans Saints defense preparing to face confident Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew

'One of his biggest traits is  not even physical. I think it's his mental fortitude and his mental toughness'
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks offense, special teams, upcoming game against Indianapolis Colts

Recapping the WWL Saints Hour interview with the New Orleans general manager
news

New Orleans Saints reset with extra days off, turn eyes to improving all three phases

'We had a lot of conversations with a lot of different people, things that we need to do better. We know that we have to play better. So we will'
news

New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense

'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side

'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
news

New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars

'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
news

Mickey Loomis talks 'growing pains' of Saints offense on WWL Saints Coaches Show

Recapping the WWL Saints Coaches Show interview with the New Orleans general manager
news

New Orleans Saints red zone issues reared head again against Texans

'We have the talent to do the right things, but we have to do the right things, even if the look may change'
Advertising