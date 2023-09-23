New Orleans Saints sign defensive end Carl Granderson to four-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Carl Granderson to a four-year contract extension, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2019, Granderson, 6-5, 261, has played in 56 career regular season games with nine starts and has recorded 107 tackles (63 solo), 17 sacks for a loss of 108.5 yards, one pass defense, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one blocked field goal and one special teams tackle.

In 2023, Granderson has started both contests for the 2-0 Saints at right defensive end and has recorded six tackles (four solo), a team-leading 2.5 sacks for a loss of 12 yards and one forced fumble. In New Orleans' Sept. 10 season-opening win over Tennessee, he posted four stops, 1.5. sacks, one stop for loss and four quarterback hurries. In Monday night's 20-17 win at Carolina, Granderson finished with two stops and a sack/forced fumble of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.