New Orleans Saints sign guard/center Cesar Ruiz to a four-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints have signed guard/center ﻿ Cesar Ruiz ﻿ to a four-year contract extension, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. With the extension, Ruiz is now under contract for the next five seasons through the 2027 campaign.

The 24th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan, Ruiz has played in 46 regular season games with 40 starts at right guard and center, settling into the right guard slot where he has opened 35 of the contests. In 2022, the Camden, N.J., native opened 13 games at right guard and one at center for the Saints before suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 15. In 2021, he was the only Saints offensive player to open all 17 games, starting 13 contests at right guard and four at center.