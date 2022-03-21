Marcus Maye, Kentavius Street hope to add versatility, fulfilled potential to New Orleans Saints defense

"Whenever we played the Saints (when he was with the 49ers), I kind of marked that calendar date because I just wanted to show out for my guy. He played a huge part in me getting to the league. So many nuances about how I just carry myself on a day to day when I'm in the facility, it just came from Coach Nielsen. So whenever I had a chance to play in front of him, I wanted to make sure that I put my best foot forward.

"He's so meticulous with how he studies the game. Not only does he study the game well, he studies his players well. He knows what makes them tick and he knows how to put each player in the best position to be productive.

"There's a lot of D-line coaches that can say they study the game, they know the game inside and out, but I know for a fact from just witnessing it, how he attacks the game and how much he studies it. It's almost like it's in his blood. He eats, sleeps and breathes it. A lot of guys say they do it, but he really does do it and you can tell by the product he's put out there."

While Street likely is his healthiest as a pro, Maye is recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

"Rehab is going well," he said. "I'm attacking it every day, so I'm looking forward to getting back out there. I've still got a little ways to go, but it's still coming along, the process of just getting everything back to where it was.