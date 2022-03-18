Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street
- Played collegiately at North Carolina State from 2014-17; current Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen was his position coach at N.C. State until Nielsen joined the Saints in '17.
- Tore his ACL at his pro day in 2018, but still picked in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by San Francisco despite having to sit out his rookie season.
- Has four starts in 35 career games, and recorded all three of his career sacks and all five of his career quarterback hits last season. Has played 770 snaps in three NFL seasons.
- Was a member of the 49ers team that advanced to Super Bowl LIV, but didn't play in the 31-20 loss against Kansas City because he was on injured reserve.
- Full name is Kentavius Radkevian Street.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive end Kentavius Street on Friday, March 18, 2022. Check out Kentavius in action with the San Francisco 49ers during his four NFL seasons.