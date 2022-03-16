Saints agree to terms with safety Marcus Maye on three-year contract

A 6-0, 207-pound native of Melbourne, Fla., Maye started all six games he appeared in for the Jets in 2021 and posted 46 tackles (30 solo), one sack and two passes defensed. In 2020, Maye was named a team captain and selected as the Team MVP by his teammates for the first time, when he started all 16 games and registered single-season career-highs in every category, finishing first on the team with 11 passes defensed and second with 88 tackles. Maye added two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles - one of just four players in the National Football League that season with at least two in each category plus 85 tackles.