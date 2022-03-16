Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints agree to terms with safety Marcus Maye on three-year contract

Former Jets safety posted career totals of 408 tackles (221 solo), 3.5 sacks in 60 contests with New York

Mar 16, 2022 at 04:38 PM
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent safety Marcus Maye on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent safety Marcus Maye on a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Maye, entering his sixth NFL season, first entered the league as a second round draft pick (39th overall) of the New York Jets out of the University of Florida in 2017. He has started all 60 contests he has appeared in for the Jets, posting career totals of 408 tackles (221 solo), 3.5 sacks for a loss of 19 yards, six interception returns for 148 yards, 24 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four special teams stops.

Marcus Maye

# S

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 207 lbs
  • College: Florida

A 6-0, 207-pound native of Melbourne, Fla., Maye started all six games he appeared in for the Jets in 2021 and posted 46 tackles (30 solo), one sack and two passes defensed. In 2020, Maye was named a team captain and selected as the Team MVP by his teammates for the first time, when he started all 16 games and registered single-season career-highs in every category, finishing first on the team with 11 passes defensed and second with 88 tackles. Maye added two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles - one of just four players in the National Football League that season with at least two in each category plus 85 tackles.

As a four-year letterman at Florida, Maye appeared in 45 games with 32 starts from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012 and totaled 210 career tackles, one sack, five interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, earning second-team All-SEC conference honors as a junior and senior and USA Today first-team All-America honors in 2015 as a junior. Maye graduated with a degree in African American Studies.

A four-sport (football, baseball, basketball and track) athlete at Holy Trinity High School in Melbourne, Maye annually holds a free youth football camp for boys and girls called "Maye Day", in his hometown. The camp gives kids the chance to learn about the skills needed to be successful on the field and in life from Maye and several professional and college teammates.

Photos: Marcus Maye joins New Orleans Saints

