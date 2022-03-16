Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye:
- Maye played four seasons at Florida after redshirting in 2012.
- Had a "butt pick" in 2020, against Miami in Week Six when he intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick by pinning the football between his hand and backside.
- Started the season opener of his rookie season at free safety and had seven tackles in the game.
- Has started all 60 career games played, including all 16 in three of his five NFL seasons.
- Set NFL record for longest interception return without a touchdown against Denver in 2018, when he picked off Case Keenum and returned it 104 yards.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent safety Marcus Maye on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Check out Marcus in action with the New York Jets during his six NFL seasons.