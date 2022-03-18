Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Kentavius Street

Street, entering his fourth NFL season, was a 2018 fourth round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina State

Mar 18, 2022 at 05:38 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive end Kentavius Street on Friday, March 18, 2022. Check out Kentavius in action with the San Francisco 49ers during his four NFL seasons.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with free agent DT ﻿Kentavius Street﻿. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Street, entering his fourth NFL season, first entered the league in 2018 as a fourth round draft pick (128th overall) of the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina State. He has appeared in 35 career regular season games with four starts for the 49ers, posting career totals of 41 tackles (23 solo), three sacks for a loss of 17 yards and one forced fumble.

Kentavius Street

# DT

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 287 lbs
  • College: N.C. State

A 6-2, 287-pound lineman, Street played in all 17 regular season games with two starts in 2021 and posted career-highs in all statistical categories as he made 27 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble for the National Football League's third-ranked defense, adding two more solo stops in three postseason contests as San Francisco advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

As a four-year letterman at North Carolina State, Street played for New Orleans co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, who tutored the Wolfpack defensive line. Street was a part of a defensive line, where all four starters were drafted in 2018 for the first time since 2013 (Louisiana State). He played in 51 career games (35 starts) in four years and registered 123 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and six passes defensed. In 2017 as a senior, he started all 13 games he played in and tallied 38 tackles, 6.5 stops for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed. As a junior, Street played in 13 games (12 starts) and notched 31 tackles, nine stops for loss, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

Advertising