New Orleans Saints sign practice squad safety Johnathan Abram to active roster, sign kicker Austin Seibert to practice squad

Seibert, 5-9, 200, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. In 31 career games for the Browns (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2020), Detroit Lions (2021-22) and New York Jets (2023), he has made 45-of-56 field goal attempts (80.4%) and 56 PATs, totaling 191 points. In 2019, Seibert was selected PFWA All-Rookie, as he made 25-of-29 field goal attempts (86.2%) and 30 PATs for 105 total points. The Belleville, Illinois native departed Oklahoma with the most career points by a kicker in FBS history (499) and was Big 12 Special Teams player of the Year as a senior in 2018, making 17-of-19 kicks (89.5%) and 87-of-88 PATs for 138 points, while also handling punting duties for the Sooners.