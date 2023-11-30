Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints sign practice squad safety Johnathan Abram to active roster, sign kicker Austin Seibert to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce roster moves ahead of Week 13

Nov 30, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints have signed practice squad safety Johnathan Abram to the active roster and kicker Austin Seibert to the practice squad, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-2023-Johnathan-Abram

Johnathan Abram

#24 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State

Abram, 5-11, 205, was originally a first round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders (27th overall) out of Mississippi State in 2019. In five seasons with the Raiders (2019-2022), Green Bay Packers (2022), Seattle Seahawks (2022) and Saints (2023), the Columbia, Miss. native who prepped at East Marion (Miss.) High School, has played in 46 career regular season games with 37 starts and has recorded 264 tackles (165 solo), eight stops for loss, nine quarterback hits, three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, 11 special teams stops and one coverage fumble recovery.

In 2023, Abram has played in three games with one start for the Black and Gold and has recorded eight tackles (three solo). In 2022, Abram appeared in 15 regular season games with eight starts for Las Vegas, Green Bay and Seattle and recorded 58 tackles (41 solo), two quarterback hits, three passes defensed and two coverage stops. A key acquisition down the stretch for Seattle, providing depth in the secondary, he also added two solo tackles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game.

In his final two college seasons at Mississippi State (2017-18), after transferring from Jones County (Miss.) Community College, Abram appeared in 26 contests with 18 starts and compiled 17 tackles, including 14 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, ten passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Related Links

Headshot-Austin-Seibert-1290-113023

Austin Seibert

#- K

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 211 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Seibert, 5-9, 200, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. In 31 career games for the Browns (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2020), Detroit Lions (2021-22) and New York Jets (2023), he has made 45-of-56 field goal attempts (80.4%) and 56 PATs, totaling 191 points. In 2019, Seibert was selected PFWA All-Rookie, as he made 25-of-29 field goal attempts (86.2%) and 30 PATs for 105 total points. The Belleville, Illinois native departed Oklahoma with the most career points by a kicker in FBS history (499) and was Big 12 Special Teams player of the Year as a senior in 2018, making 17-of-19 kicks (89.5%) and 87-of-88 PATs for 138 points, while also handling punting duties for the Sooners.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign DB Shemar Jean-Charles to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Jean-Charles was 2021 fifth round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore placed on Injured Reserve
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on Injured Reserve
news

New Orleans Saints sign defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce practice squad addition
news

New Orleans Saints sign fullback Adam Prentice to practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce practice squad addition
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints elevate Keith Kirkwood
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Fullback Adam Prentice activated from Injured Reserve, receiver Keith Kirkwood waived
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints make practice squad elevation
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce elevations ahead of Thursday Night Football
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints make practice squad elevations
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add three to practice squad
Advertising