New Orleans Saints sign practice squad safety Johnathan Abram to active roster, sign kicker Austin Seibert to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have signed practice squad safety Johnathan Abram to the active roster and kicker Austin Seibert to the practice squad, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Abram, 5-11, 205, was originally a first round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders (27th overall) out of Mississippi State in 2019. In five seasons with the Raiders (2019-2022), Green Bay Packers (2022), Seattle Seahawks (2022) and Saints (2023), the Columbia, Miss. native who prepped at East Marion (Miss.) High School, has played in 46 career regular season games with 37 starts and has recorded 264 tackles (165 solo), eight stops for loss, nine quarterback hits, three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, 11 special teams stops and one coverage fumble recovery.
In 2023, Abram has played in three games with one start for the Black and Gold and has recorded eight tackles (three solo). In 2022, Abram appeared in 15 regular season games with eight starts for Las Vegas, Green Bay and Seattle and recorded 58 tackles (41 solo), two quarterback hits, three passes defensed and two coverage stops. A key acquisition down the stretch for Seattle, providing depth in the secondary, he also added two solo tackles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game.
In his final two college seasons at Mississippi State (2017-18), after transferring from Jones County (Miss.) Community College, Abram appeared in 26 contests with 18 starts and compiled 17 tackles, including 14 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, ten passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Seibert, 5-9, 200, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. In 31 career games for the Browns (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2020), Detroit Lions (2021-22) and New York Jets (2023), he has made 45-of-56 field goal attempts (80.4%) and 56 PATs, totaling 191 points. In 2019, Seibert was selected PFWA All-Rookie, as he made 25-of-29 field goal attempts (86.2%) and 30 PATs for 105 total points. The Belleville, Illinois native departed Oklahoma with the most career points by a kicker in FBS history (499) and was Big 12 Special Teams player of the Year as a senior in 2018, making 17-of-19 kicks (89.5%) and 87-of-88 PATs for 138 points, while also handling punting duties for the Sooners.