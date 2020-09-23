Louisiana Lottery Saints Scratch-offs: First second-chance prize drawing happening in October

The Louisiana Lottery launched two team-themed scratch-offs at the $2 and $5 price points last month: $2 Saints Geaux. Fight. Win. with top cash prizes of $14,000 and $5 Saints We Are Strong. We Are Loyal. We Are Family. with top cash prizes of $100,000. Nonwinning tickets from either game can be entered in any $10 combination into a series of three second-chance drawings with the first deadline coming up Oct. 12.

Participants in the first second-chance drawing will be eligible to win one of three Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 300 level suite for a designated home game in the Saints 2021 season.

One lucky name will also be drawn to win the Saints Tunnel Team Prize Package for the winner and three friends to be on the field when the Saints take the field, including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to a home game in the Saints 2021 season, four entertainment passes allowing the winner and guests pregame field access, one parking pass, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms) and $500 spending cash.

Finally, an additional 12 entries will be drawn to receive an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet.

"These scratch-offs mark the 12th launch in our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and their names truly reflect how we all feel about our team right now," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "The Saints have always had a way of uniting us as Louisianians and that hasn't changed even under these trying circumstances of the pandemic."

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of $10 worth of nonwinning $2 Saints Geaux. Fight. Win. and/or $5 Saints We Are Strong. We Are Loyal. We Are Family. scratch-off tickets and mail them together in an envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Entries must contain at least $10 worth of nonwinning tickets from either game to be eligible. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each complete entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Drawings are held within seven days of the entry deadline.

Two additional second-chance drawings for game-day experiences and official autographed merchandise prizes will occur later in the season, and entries that miss the first drawing deadline will be entered into the next.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com/saints. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.