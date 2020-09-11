Louisiana Lottery launches two New Orleans Saints branded scratch-off games

Even amid the uncertainty of the upcoming season for Louisiana's beloved professional football team, Saints fans can rely on the Louisiana Lottery to bring them a reason to smile. Two team-themed scratch-offs at the $2 and $5 price points launched Aug. 24: $2 Saints Geaux. Fight. Win. with top cash prizes of $14,000 and $5 Saints We Are Strong. We Are Loyal. We Are Family. with top cash prizes of $100,000.

"These game names, marking the 12th in our partnership with the New Orleans Saints, truly reflect how we all feel about our team right now," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "The Saints have always had a way of uniting us as Louisianians and that hasn't changed even under these trying circumstances."

Each game features three distinct scenes designed with metallic gold ink.

Non-winning tickets from either game can be entered in any $10 combination into a series of three second-chance drawings.

Participants in the first second-chance drawing, whose entries are received by Oct. 12, will be eligible to win one of three Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 300 level suite for a designated home game in the Saints 2021 season.

One lucky name will also be drawn to win the Saints Tunnel Team Prize Package for the winner and three friends to be on the field when the Saints take the field, including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to a home game in the Saints 2021 season, four entertainment passes allowing the winner and guests pregame field access, one parking pass, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms) and $500 spending cash.

Entries received from Oct. 13 to Nov. 9 will be entered into the next second-chance drawing for one of five Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, including four tickets to the Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite for a home game in the Saints 2021 season.

Also during the second drawing, one winner will be selected to receive a Saints Limo Prize Package, including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to a home game in the Saints 2021 season, four pregame field passes, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms), limo transportation to and from the game, four authentic Saints jerseys, $500 spending cash and a special "meet and greet" with Saints owner Gayle Benson.

Entries received from Nov. 10 until the to-be-announced deadline will be entered into the third second-chance drawing for one Saints 2021 Season Prize Package, including four Plaza Sideline tickets for the 2021 football season, four pregame field passes for every home game, a 2021 parking pass and a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will also view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria.

During the first and second drawings, additional entries will be drawn to receive an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet. Twelve winners will be randomly chosen during the first drawing and 15 during the second.

"Because the pandemic has created an uncertain environment for live sporting event audiences, we have decided that second-chance game-day experience winners will receive their prizes in the 2021 Saints season, while merchandise winners will receive their prizes during the current season," Hudson explained.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of $10 worth of non-winning $2 Saints Geaux. Fight. Win. and/or $5 Saints We Are Strong. We Are Loyal. We Are Family. scratch-off tickets and mail them together in an envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Entries must contain at least $10 worth of non-winning tickets from either game to be eligible. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each complete entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Drawings will be held within seven days of the entry deadlines.

"With so many changes anticipated for the upcoming season, it's great to know fans can count on the Louisiana Lottery to deliver excitement with Saints team-branded scratch-offs," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com/saints. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.