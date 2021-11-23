Linebacker Kwon Alexander: New Orleans Saints defense working to get back on track

﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ said it was evident Tuesday how much the New Orleans Saints are ready to get back on the field and play Thursday night against Buffalo in the Caesars Superdome.

"Very anxious," he said. "You could see it on guys' faces today. We were all out there, on point, everybody communicating."

The Saints (5-5) are eager to erase the taste of a 40-29 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, and to end a three-game losing streak. First, though, the linebacker admitted that New Orleans had to install the proper fixes for its run defense

Philadelphia ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 50 carries, against a defense that had allowed 73 rushing yards per game entering Sunday.

"We can learn a lot from it," said Alexander, who had one of his most productive games (seven tackles, and two tackles for loss) of the season. "We looked at the film, it's just the little things we've got to do to fix the runs and things like that. We came out today (at practice) and we executed, we got back on track. So we're going to be straight.

"We've just got to work on the run fits and stuff like that. Everybody's just got to be on the same page. Once we're on the same page, everything will be legendary.

"It's frustrating once they get that many yards on us as a defense. We've just got to keep going and keep pushing. We can't keep thinking about last game."

As for this game, the Bills haven't had the run offense identity of the Eagles; Buffalo runs for 118.8 yards per game. Instead, the Bills, the seventh-best passing offense in the NFL with 272.9 yards per game, are led by quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,811 yards and 21 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He also has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries.