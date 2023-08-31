New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson eyeing another significant leap

Juwan Johnson is stalking "great."

The New Orleans Saints' fourth-year tight end, an undrafted receiver in 2020 who changed positions last year, probably scratched the "good" mark last year, when he led the Saints with seven receiving touchdowns – tied for third-most by NFL tight ends – and caught 42 passes for 508 yards.

But there's meat on the bone, and with the 2023 regular season 10 days away, and the Saints set to open Sept. 10 against Tennessee in the Caesars Superdome, Johnson wants it.

"I've always seen myself being a good player," he said. "That's how I've always carried myself, going into high school and college, me being a good player but I know I always could be great. That's the tier I'm trying to break into, being great.

"I do a lot of things good, but I know there are improvements that I can make both receiving, pass blocking and just being a leader. Those are all things and they're very tangible, and I think if I stay consistent in what I'm doing – guys gravitate to me just because of what I try to do consistently, not say one thing and talk out of the other side of my mouth. I just try to be who I am, and I think that gravitates on the field and off the field. So just keep doing that, and I think it's going to be good."

Throughout training camp, it has looked good for Johnson, who appeared to develop a cohesion with quarterback Derek Carr﻿. The process wasn't nearly as simple as Johnson and Carr have made it appear to be, but the chemistry undoubtedly has been there.

"I just think it's a connection that we sort of built," Johnson said. "It's definitely something that we've been working on for a while, since OTAs. I've told him how I see things and we're on the same accord in terms of how he sees things.

"The one thing about it is just that I know where he's going to throw it and I try to be there. The one thing I learned from Tight End U – I went this past summer, and I learned a lot from (Chiefs tight end) Travis Kelce, and he was talking about the piano. You know how one hand plays on one key and the other hand plays on the other key. As long as that quarterback is one tone and I'm on the other, and we all work together to make a melody, that's sort of how a QB and a receiver have to be.