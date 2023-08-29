Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players beginning Wednesday

Aug 29, 2023 at 03:43 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-53-Man-Roster-1920

The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves today, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following eight players:

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Ryan Connelly LB 6-2 234 27 4 Wisconsin
J.P. Holtz TE 6-3 255 30 5 Pittsburgh
Jesse James TE 6-7 261 29 9 Penn State
Storm Norton T 6-7 317 29 4 Toledo
Bradley Roby CB 5-11 194 31 10 Ohio State
Jaylon Smith LB 6-2 240 28 7 Notre Dame
Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 27 5 TCU
Darrel Williams RB 5-11 224 28 6 LSU

The Saints have waived the following 26 players:

Related Links

Table inside Article
Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College
Johnathan Abram S 6-0 205 26 5 Mississippi State
Nick Anderson LB 5-11 230 23 R Tulane
Kawaan Baker WR 6-1 215 25 1 South Alabama
Jake Bargas FB 6-2 250 26 1 North Carolina
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR 6-1 204 25 3 Kentucky
Jerron Cage DL 6-2 305 24 R Ohio State
Shaq Davis WR 6-5 215 23 R South Carolina State
Prince Emili DT 6-2 300 24 1 Pennsylvania
Mark Evans II OL 6-4 295 23 R Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Chuck Filiaga G 6-6 321 25 R Minnesota
Adrian Frye DB 6-0 205 24 R Texas Tech
Blake Gillikin P 6-2 196 25 3 Penn State
Jack Heflin DT 6-3 304 25 2 Iowa
Anthony Johnson DB 6-2 205 24 R Virginia
Lewis Kidd OL 6-6 311 25 2 Montana State
Jontrae Kirklin WR 6-0 184 24 1 LSU
Tommy Kraemer G 6-6 316 25 3 Notre Dame
Lucas Krull TE 6-6 260 24 1 Pittsburgh
Niko Lalos DE 6-5 270 26 2 Dartmouth
Ellis Merriweather RB 6-2 225 24 R Massachusetts
Smoke Monday S 6-3 199 23 2 Auburn
Anfernee Orji LB 6-2 230 22 R Vanderbilt
Kyle Phillips DE 6-4 277 26 4 Tennessee
Alex Pihlstrom OL 6-6 305 23 R Illinois
Troy Pride DB 5-11 193 25 3 Notre Dame
Calvin Throckmorton OL 6-5 309 27 3 Oregon

Beginning Wednesday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, September 10 when they play at the Tennessee Titans at 12:00 p.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints acquire 2024 seventh round draft pick from Denver Broncos in exchange for kicker Wil Lutz

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Lutz originally signed by New Orleans at the conclusion of the 2016 preseason
news

New Orleans Saints sign RB Darrel Williams and terminate contract of WR James Washington

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent running back to roster
news

New Orleans Saints sign LB Jaylon Smith and terminate contract of WR Keke Coutee

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent linebacker to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints re-sign tight end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add wide receiver to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two linemen to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Week 2 of Training Camp
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Training Camp
news

Saints sign tight end Jimmy Graham to one-year contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: 12-year NFL veteran spent his first five seasons with New Orleans
news

Saints agree to terms with G Trai Turner

Shift4 Transaction Alert: New Orleans native is a nine-year NFL veteran most recently with the Washington Commanders in 2022
Advertising