Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints acquire 2024 seventh round draft pick from Denver Broncos in exchange for kicker Wil Lutz

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Lutz originally signed by New Orleans at the conclusion of the 2016 preseason

Aug 29, 2023 at 03:24 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Wil-Lutz-Camp-1920-080623

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have acquired a 2024 seventh round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for kicker ﻿Wil Lutz﻿. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Lutz_Wil

Wil Lutz

#3 K

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 184 lbs
  • College: Georgia State

Lutz (5-11, 194 pounds), who originally signed by New Orleans at the conclusion of the 2016 preseason, is a seven-year NFL veteran and 2019 Pro Bowl selection. He joined the Saints after competing in the 2016 preseason for the Baltimore Ravens, who first signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He appeared in 97 regular season games for the Saints, converting 165-of-195 field goal attempts (84.6 percent) and 286-of-293 PATs (97.6 percent. Lutz also has 364 career touchbacks on kickoffs, sixth-most in the NFL since 2016. He leaves New Orleans with his 781 career points and 165 career field goals ranking second in club record books. During his Saints career, Lutz was also passionate about making a difference in the community, active throughout his tenure with appearances at schools and hospitals and supporting numerous important nonprofits.

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players beginning Wednesday
news

New Orleans Saints sign RB Darrel Williams and terminate contract of WR James Washington

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent running back to roster
news

New Orleans Saints sign LB Jaylon Smith and terminate contract of WR Keke Coutee

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent linebacker to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints re-sign tight end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add wide receiver to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two linemen to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Week 2 of Training Camp
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Training Camp
news

Saints sign tight end Jimmy Graham to one-year contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: 12-year NFL veteran spent his first five seasons with New Orleans
news

Saints agree to terms with G Trai Turner

Shift4 Transaction Alert: New Orleans native is a nine-year NFL veteran most recently with the Washington Commanders in 2022
Advertising