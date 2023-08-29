New Orleans Saints acquire 2024 seventh round draft pick from Denver Broncos in exchange for kicker Wil Lutz

Lutz (5-11, 194 pounds), who originally signed by New Orleans at the conclusion of the 2016 preseason, is a seven-year NFL veteran and 2019 Pro Bowl selection. He joined the Saints after competing in the 2016 preseason for the Baltimore Ravens, who first signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He appeared in 97 regular season games for the Saints, converting 165-of-195 field goal attempts (84.6 percent) and 286-of-293 PATs (97.6 percent. Lutz also has 364 career touchbacks on kickoffs, sixth-most in the NFL since 2016. He leaves New Orleans with his 781 career points and 165 career field goals ranking second in club record books. During his Saints career, Lutz was also passionate about making a difference in the community, active throughout his tenure with appearances at schools and hospitals and supporting numerous important nonprofits.